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BMW's First U.S.-Made EV Is Now Rolling Off The Assembly Line

The German automaker is building about 70 iX5 electric SUVs every day, but it’s just getting started.

Photo by: BMW

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 18, at 5:40am ET

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BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is now building the company’s new iX5 electric SUV.

It’s the first mass-produced EV built by BMW in the United States.

The electric SUV will be joined by five more EVs by the end of the decade.

The first American-made electric BMW is now being assembled at the company’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It’s a big moment for the German automaker in the U.S., but it’s just the beginning of a much larger plan, which will include no fewer than six U.S.-built EVs by the end of the decade.

Roughly 70 iX5 electric SUVs are rolling off the assembly line every day, alongside gas, diesel, and hybrid-powered models. All X5 powertrain versions are based on the same architecture, enabling the car manufacturer to share the same assembly line for multiple fuel types.

2027 BMW iX5 production in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Photo by: BMW

Initially, BMW’s goal was to build no fewer than 100,000 iX5s in 2027 in Spartanburg, but that target has reportedly been revised to 60,000, according to Automotive News. The automaker has not provided production volume estimates for the iX5, but a company representative said that roughly one in four X5s will be electric for the near future.

“Currently, the market is looking like 20-25 percent EVs for the immediate three months,” said Kavit Antani, general manager of vehicle assembly. “As the market sees these vehicles come through, it might shift.”

Suppliers have reportedly been given a target of 175,000 EVs in 2028 and 2029, but that’s still a long way from now, and judging from what has happened in the American electric car market in the previous two years, the target could shift significantly.

Gallery: BMW X5 production in Spartanburg, South Carolina

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Source: BMW

The batteries that power the new iX5 come from a new plant 15 miles away in Woodruff, where the first mass-produced packs started their journey to Spartanburg to be fitted to finished chassis earlier this week.

The first Gen6 cylindrical cells used in completed packs will be sourced from AESC in China, BMW confirmed for Automotive News, but the German automaker will switch suppliers toward the end of the decade. LG Energy Solution will supply the car manufacturer’s facilities in the U.S. with locally made cells, while Samsung SDI will supply European factories.

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BMW is not backing down from its plan to build six EVs in America by 2030. The iX5 is the first, and it will likely be followed by the iX7, iX6, and a performance-oriented iX5 M, according to BMW Blog.

The 2027 BMW iX5 is powered by a 144-kilowatt-hour battery that can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes. Its estimated range sits at an impressive 450 miles, while its dual-motor powertrain delivers 570 horsepower and 594 pound-feet of torque. Pricing starts at $79,800.

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