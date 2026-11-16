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BMW Just Started Making EV Batteries In America. The New iX5 Will Be First In Line

Plant Woodruff is now churning out finished battery packs for BMW’s U.S.-made Neue Klasse EVs.

Photo by: BMW

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 16, at 7:52am ET

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BMW has kicked off series production of Gen6 battery packs for EVs in the U.S.

Plant Woodruff is located just 15 miles from Spartanburg, where BMW assembles the new iX5 electric SUV.

After the iX5, five more EVs made in Spartanburg will be powered by battery packs assembled at Woodroof.

BMW’s first high-voltage battery factory for electric vehicles in the United States is now up and running in Woodruff, South Carolina. The facility, which is located just 15 miles from the automaker’s car factory in Spartanburg, will supply finished battery packs for no fewer than six Neue Klasse EVs assembled in the U.S., starting with the new iX5 SUV.

According to BMW, the new facility doesn’t build cells from scratch. Instead, it sources ready-made cells from local suppliers, which are then checked at the plant under a “zero-defect” policy. BMW says it will source Gen6 cylindrical cells from LG Energy Solution in the U.S., while Samsung SDI will supply European factories.

BMW EV battery factory in Woodruff, South Carolina

Photo by: BMW

After analyzing each incoming cell for voltage and other parameters, the factory starts the clustering process, where the battery cells are connected to coolers to ensure optimal insulation and cooling. While the packs go down the assembly line, they are continuously monitored in real time to make sure that each pack goes out the door in tip-top condition.

The company’s latest EV batteries are built using the “cell-to-pack” technique, where cells are no longer arranged in modules. Instead, they’re put directly into the pack enclosure, where they’re protected by a hardened foam. This way, more cells can fit into the same volume, leading to more energy density and more driving range.

Gallery: BMW Woodruff EV battery plant in South Carolina

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Source: BMW

In South Carolina, all production staff go through a virtual reality training program, so they can practice real manufacturing operations under realistic conditions before they set foot on the assembly line. What’s more, BMW is relying heavily on artificial intelligence-powered digital assistants and more than 250 robots to output zero-defect batteries. Over 300 employees are currently working at the company’s new battery-making facility.

The Woodruff plant is BMW’s fourth site in its Gen6 battery production network to start series production, after the facilities in Debrecen, Hungary, Irlbach-Straßkirchen, Germany, Shenyang, China, and San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

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It took the automaker roughly three years to go from groundbreaking to mass production in South Carolina. Construction of the Woodruff plant began in September 2023, and just one year later, in September 2024, the first manufacturing equipment was installed. In summer 2025, the first pre-series batteries rolled off the assembly line.

What makes the new facility special, besides being BMW’s first battery plant in the U.S., is that during normal operation, it doesn’t use any fossil fuels, with the site’s industrial trucks being powered by hydrogen. As for the latest Gen6 cylindrical cells, they’re touted as having 28% fewer carbon dioxide emissions compared to the cells used in the outgoing iX SUV.

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