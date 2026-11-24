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The BMW i3 Won Me Over In The Corners. But It Also Felt Wrong

BMW got the electric 3 Series formula right in many ways. But that interior takes effort to love.

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Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 24, at 12:46pm ET

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I’ve driven dozens of cars down this particular mountain road. I know the corners well enough that if anything surprises me, it’s usually the car. In the BMW i3, it was the rear end. A little throttle and around it came, just enough to make me grin. That’s what a 3 Series should do, regardless of what’s powering it.

Most of the drive there was on the highway, where the i3 was quiet, comfortable and, to my surprise, rather luxurious. From the photos, I’d assumed BMW had let the finance department decorate. Sparsely. After a few miles behind the wheel, though, I feel I owe that accountant an apology.

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BMW’s new interior took a bit of getting used to. I thought it worked better in the taller iX3, and curiously, my issue with the steering wheel had little to do with its design.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

In all modern 3 Series generations, you sit low, with the steering column pointing more or less straight at your chest. In the i3, it points rather more enthusiastically upward. Then, when you want to know how fast you’re going, you have to peer over the rim at the high-set pillar-to-pillar panoramic display.

I’m used to settling down into a 3 Series. Climbing into an i3 felt more like boarding a crossover. Sitting in this car takes some getting used to, both in the front and in the back. Despite that, though, I still came away charmed by the car.

2027 BMW i3

As-Tested Price €80,451

Battery 108.7 kWh

EV Range 566 miles WLTP

Drive Type All-Wheel Drive

Output 462 hp

Maximum torque 476 lb-ft

Speed 0-62 MPH 4.7 seconds

Maximum speed 124 mph

Drives Like A BMW

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

I’ve driven the BMW i4 M50 down this same road, and my routine in that car was pretty simple. Slow down for the corner, point it straight, then stand on the accelerator to feel its immense shove.

The i3 50 xDrive I tested has two motors, all-wheel drive, and 463 horsepower, so there’s plenty to look forward to on the straights. In this car, though, I found myself looking forward to the next bend, and even stringing several of them together briskly.

The bit between getting on the brakes and then back on the power was the fun part in this car. Some of that comes down to how agile it feels. I’ve driven the closely related iX3 on Romania’s Transfăgărășan and the Julier Pass in Switzerland, and I liked it on both. But the i3 is lighter and lower, making it more eager to change direction and more fun.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

There’s less of a sense that you’re waiting for the rest of the car to follow the front wheels. My test car did all this on steel springs and passive shock absorbers, too. The adaptive dampers coming to the i3 next year will let you stiffen it and make it even better around corners, although the current setup is great as it is.

It’s firm, but if you hit a mid-corner bump, the suspension still has enough give to absorb it without knocking the car off line. I never found myself wishing for a button to stiffen things up, and after the highway drive to get to the twisty road, I wouldn’t want BMW to make the standard setup any firmer anyway.

Of the EVs I’ve driven, the Porsche Taycan still has the edge for sheer control on a road like this. Yet the fact that I’m reaching for a Taycan to explain where a regular electric 3 Series sits in the pecking order should give you some idea of how much I enjoyed it.

Smoothness And Control

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

One of the cleverest things the i3 does occurs when you put it in B and lift off the accelerator. Regen slows the car quite firmly at first, but eases off just before it stops. This limo stop feature is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in a car, and while other electric cars come to a very gradual stop, none come close to the i3’s smoothness.

BMW calls the feature Soft Stop. It feels like riding with someone who knows to ease up on the brake pedal in the last couple of feet, except the i3 does it for you. And it does it perfectly every time.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

As with many modern EVs, the electric motors handle most everyday braking, which gives the car very fine control over how it scrubs off speed. You feel some of that finesse when accelerating, too. BMW’s “Heart of Joy” computer coordinates power delivery, braking, and traction control.

Punching it out of a tight bend with traction control turned off, I could feel the rear start to move under power and judge how much to unwind the steering—it’s progressive, communicative, and just plain fun. The electronics let you go a bit sideways and never abruptly cut power; it feels like the car wants you to drive this way.

Range Anxiety Who?

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

After about half an hour of driving up and down the mountain quite briskly, I’d used roughly 10% of the battery. Whenever I take an electric car to that road, I’m always very conscious about the state of charge. But not in the i3.

Its combination of a huge battery and good efficiency made me forget about range anxiety entirely. The average was 21.8 kWh/100 km or 2.85 miles/kWh by the time I returned it, which gives it a theoretical maximum range just shy of 310 miles (500 km).

The i3 50 xDrive has the same 108.7-kilowatt-hour usable battery as the iX3, but its superior efficiency means it stretches that to 567 miles (912 kilometers) of range on the European WLTP cycle.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

My four days and roughly 250 miles of city, highway and mountain driving weren’t enough for a full-to-empty range test. What stuck with me was how it felt at 20%. A fifth of this battery is still nearly 22 kWh. That leaves plenty of driving before finding a plug becomes the next thing on your list, and I’ve never experienced low-state-of-charge peace of mind like this in another EV.

There’s also the matter of how long it needs to spend plugged in. BMW recently drove an i3 50 xDrive 3,658 miles from Norway to southern Spain and spent a combined two hours and 46 minutes charging. The team planned its stops carefully and averaged 275 kW while plugged in. My own takeaway was a little closer to home. For once, bringing an EV to a favorite road didn’t leave me mentally deducting the return trip from the fun I could have when I got there.

That’s not much time spent charging for such a huge trip, thanks to the i3’s 400-kilowatt peak charging rate, which can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes. I only charged this i3 once, using a 200 kW charger, which brought it from 53% to 87% in 20 minutes and replenished 40.4 kWh with no preconditioning. It peaked at 151 kW and averaged 120 kW during this session.

It’s A Real Sedan

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

Taking a few steps back from the i3, the first thing I like is how easily you can pick out the hood, cabin, and trunk. BMW calls it a “2.5-box” design, apparently because the trunk lid is a bit short to qualify for the full third box. Whatever fraction Munich settles on, I’m glad it looks like a sports sedan with a traditional-looking upright greenhouse.

There is one angle where it looks a little less like a 3 Series. Look at the front wheel in profile and follow it back to the base of the A-pillar. That stretch of bodywork is unusually short for a BMW sports sedan—it looks like a front-wheel-drive economy car.

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With no straight-six to leave room for, BMW brought the windshield pillars forward. This makes the front section of the i3 look more like the 1 Series. Otherwise, it has rather fine proportions, and it does a good job of hiding the extra height of a body that holds such a big battery in its floor.

I also like the sides of the i3 better than the iX3, whose flanks are a bit boring. One side crease on the i3 ends in a little piece of trim beneath the mirror. Another picks up above the rear door handle and runs into the taillight, adding visual width to its haunches. It took me a while to adjust to its proportions, but the more I walked around it, the more I liked it.

Inescapable Interior Idiosyncrasies

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

I can’t say the interior grew on me quite like the exterior did. Between the parallelogram touchscreen and the panoramic display at the base of the windshield, there’s plenty of new BMW tech in here. Having to look over the steering wheel to check my speed felt distinctly Peugeot, though.

As for the wheel itself, I’m still open to the possibility that aliens designed it, albeit aliens with hands much like ours. The little palm rests fit mine nicely at nine and three, and whenever the rear stepped out, my hand found the rim exactly where I expected it. I got used to the shape much sooner than I got used to where BMW had put it.

The seats would be higher on my list of things to change. My test car had the M Sport exterior package and the regular front seats, whose cushions came up a little short under my thighs. At six feet tall, I’d go for the optional M seats with their extendable thigh supports.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

The rear doors open almost 90 degrees, so getting in behind my own driving position was easy. Getting comfortable was another matter. The high floor pushed my knees up until my thighs were clear of the cushion, and with the driver’s seat all the way down, I couldn’t slide my feet underneath it.

That big battery is easy to appreciate from the driver’s seat. From the back, though, I’d gladly give up a little range for deeper footwells.

One More Run

Gallery: 2026 BMW i3 xDrive 50

37

Source: Andrei Nedelea

I’ve owned the same 3 Series for nearly eight years, and after four days in the i3, the thing I missed most about mine was how low I could sit in it, not the combustion engine or its noise. That’s a much shorter list than I expected. BMW has built an electric sedan I’d happily spend hours in on the highway, with enough range left when I reach the mountains to enjoy the road I came for.

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The i3 makes a convincing case for itself as an electric 3 Series. It’s quiet and comfortable on the highway, and for a sedan carrying nearly 109 kWh of battery around, it changes direction with surprising ease.

What won me over was how clearly I could feel the rear start to move and how precisely I could adjust it with the accelerator. That’s the part of driving my own BMW I’d most want to keep if I went electric, and it’s right here. It made me love driving this car. I just didn’t love sitting in it, either in the front or in the back.

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