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2027 Mercedes GLA Electric First Drive: A Big Upgrade

Mercedes' new 800-volt EV platform debuted on the CLA. But in an SUV-crazed country, this is likely the model that matters more.

Photo by: Nico DeMattia

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 23, at 10:00am ET

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My, oh my, has the Mercedes GLA-Class stepped up in the world. If I’m being kind, the first-generation GLA… wasn’t great. It was one of Mercedes’ entry-level models, likely designed to lure customers into its dealerships, take a lease deal, and hopefully step up to something more expensive in a few years. Fast forward to 2027 and the new Mercedes GLA-Class is a very different type of car. It might still technically be one of Mercedes’ more affordable electrified cars, but this time it feels wholly deserving of its three-pointed star.

I recently got to test it at the first drive event in Barcelona. The city is beautiful, but its traffic is chaotic, which puts an EV’s urban driving capabilities to the test. Out of the city, the coastal windy roads are so stunning that it’s hard to keep an eye on the blind hairpins every hundred yards or so, which tests its handling and, perhaps most importantly, the strength of its regenerative braking. Through everything, the new electric Mercedes GLA performed mostly admirably, although Spain’s scenic mountain roads certainly exposed some of its weaknesses

2027-Mercedes-GLA-4

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

I can say that the GLA isn’t a sports car or even a sporty one. But it’s a comfortable, premium-feeling urban and suburban electric runabout that should make the average EV customer very happy.

(Full Disclosure: Mercedes flew me business class to Barcelona, put me up in a very snazzy hotel, and fed me tapas so I could test the GLA)

Mercedes GLA 250+ and 350 Specs

Ok, let’s get the nuts and bolts out of the way. There are two flavors of electric GLA-Class coming to America; the GLA 250+ Electric and the GLA 350 4Matic Electric. (There will also be a hybrid, but that’s outside the scope of this piece.) The 250+ has a single, rear-mounted motor making 268 horsepower, while the 350 has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup that makes 349 horsepower. Both are powered by the same 85 kWh (usable), nickel-manganese cobalt (NMC) battery.

Mercedes claims a total range of 657 kilometers (408 miles), but that’s on the more generous European WLTP cycle. There aren’t U.S. specs available just yet, but expect it to be lower, because EPA figures almost always are. Still, it should easily land in the high 300s. The GLA can charge at up to 320 kW at 800-volt stations. If you can’t find one, there’s an on-board DC converter that allows 400-volt charging as well, which means the NACS-equipped CLA can charge at most Superchargers. Thee GLA can recoup 270 kilometers (168 miles) or range in 10 minutes at a 350 kW charger, though, so I’d prioritize finding one of those.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The more powerful GLA 350 4Matic is capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 5.3 seconds. It certainly feels faster than the 250+, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, as we’ll discuss in a bit. Both cars are available with oodles of Mercedes’ latest tech, but the 350 4Matic comes with more as-standard, naturally. All the cars we tested were fully loaded, though, so even the GLA 250 I drove was dripping with luxury and technology. So they all had things like the optional passenger Superscreen — which adds a 14-inch passenger screen to the already enormous combination of a 10.3-inch gauge screen and 14-inch infotainment screen — and the MBUX Virtual Assistant AI. How will base models feel inside? I wish I could tell you, but Mercedes didn’t want us to sample such a spec.

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLA Electric

As-Tested Price TBD

Base Price TBD

Battery 85 kWh (usable)

EV Range 408 miles (WLTP)

Charge Time 168 miles in 22 minutes at 350 kW

Motor Single Motor (250+) / Dual-Motor (350 4Matic)

Seating Capacity 5

Output 268 horsepower (250+) / 349 horsepower (350 4Matic)

Weight 4,751 pounds (250+) / 4,927 pounds (350 4Matic)

Looks Good, Pig Snout Aside

All modern Mercedes EVs look like the pigs from Angry birds, to me, even if the reference dates me. They have big pig-like snouts for grilles, even if the “grille” is just a flat plastic panel now. The rest of the GLA is very nice, though. It’s a big vanilla in shape, without much excitement, but it’s proportioned well for a compact crossover. Its shoulder line sweeps up nicely as it reaches the D-pillar, and its smooth surfacing looks elegant. I really like the rear taillights, which are these funky sideways teardrop shapes, with cool wraparound lighting elements.

Speaking of lighting elements, Mercedes seems to be going with this triangular light bar motif that mimics the iconic Mercedes three-pointed star emblem, and I dig it. Not only does it feel like a retro seven-segment display, but the triangular shape reminds me of The Predator’s laser canon crosshair. It’s an odd reference that has nothing to do with Mercedes or EVs, but I like it.

I tested two different colored cars; the 350 was wearing Manufaktur Patagonia Red, while the 250+ wore Manufaktur Cosmos Black Magno. In the Spanish sun, the vibrant red paint made the electric Merc feel much more special. While matte black can be fun, it visually shrunk the car and made it feel cheaper.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

GLA customers will feel even more special inside, though. The GLA’s interior is basically the same as the CLA’s, which isn’t a bad thing. Most of the materials feel nice, the build quality is great, and the design is snazzy. It’s a fun, cool looking cabin that will make owners feel special. I still think passenger screens are the most pointless cabin technology that’s being pushed onto us for no reason, but at least the screens on the Mercedes feel super high quality. The resolution is sensational, graphics are crisp, and they respond instantly. These are some of the best screens I’ve used in a car.

If I had any real complaints, they’d be that the seats were a bit hard, the AI system is annoying, and there are some controls that are buried in the screen but shouldn’t be, like the Sky Control roof sunshade. Those are minor gripes about an otherwise great interior. Spending hours in the GLA wasn’t much of a chore, and I’d happily spend many more.

Think City Car, Not Canyon Carver

Mercedes has very clearly tailored the GLA’s entire persona toward urban and suburban driving, rather than any sort of sporty behavior. Its entire vibe is one of a car that chills in traffic, or handles the school run, or does some grocery-getting. That’s exactly where it excels. In calm driving or puttering around town, the GLA is excellent. It’s comfy, small, and has great outward visibility, so you can make easy work of daily driving. And with its punchy powertrains, sneaking through gaps in traffic is a breeze.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Driving in a foreign city you’ve never been to before, especially one as hectic as Barcelona, can be intimidating. And yet driving the GLA there never felt that way. It’s such an easy car to maneuver through traffic and even its big wheels ate up road imperfections beautifully. For city living, it’s hard to beat the GLA’s blend of short wheelbase, tallish ride height, great visibility, and electric torque.

It does start to fall down a bit when you push it hard through corners, though. The coastal roads surrounding Barcelona are perfect for something with two doors, two seats, and no roof. Not so much the GLA, though, as the little electric crossover’s primary handling characteristic is understeer. Regen braking works nicely to tuck the nose in, but its front end still wants to wash out, and its soft suspension means twisty driving can lead to nauseated passengers. While the steering is nicely weighted, it’s very vague and barely builds up weight off-center. So it isn’t the most enjoyable thing to chuck around. Spirited driving isn’t really the point of the GLA, though, so that isn’t a problem

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Interestingly, the more powerful GLA 350 4Matic was the less enjoyable of the two cars on Spain’s coastal corners. Both it and the less powerful GLA 250+ have the same battery pack, so they weigh similar amounts. Sure, the GLA 250+ has no front motor and weighs 176 pounds less, but at nearly 5,000 pounds each, that weigh drop shouldn't make a huge difference. Instead, I think having free front wheels, unburdened by the additional chore of acceleration, allowed the front end to bite better. On the same bit of road, I noticed myself having considerably more fun in the GLA 250+ than I previously did in the 350. Will that matter for 99% of customers? No, but it’s worth mentioning.

Range, Charging, and Efficiency

We didn’t have a chance to charge the GLAs, so I can’t confirm its charge speed. However, the GLA has the same battery and architecture as the CLA, and we know that thing charges quickly. They both support 320 kW charging, Mercedes says. At that speed, the CLA can get from 10-80% in 22 minutes. Expect the same thing from the GLA.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes doesn’t offer official U.S. range specs just yet, but the 250+ has a WLTP-rated range of 408 miles. It’s probably safe to expect slightly less range than the slippery CLA, though. That would give the GLA 350 4Matic a bit under 312 miles of range, and the GLA 250+ a bit shy of 374 miles. Both of which would be excellent for the segment.

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Price and Value

Mercedes didn’t announce U.S. pricing for the GLA Electric just yet. Again, it’s probably safe to expect pricing to be similar to the CLA Electric. The 250+ starts at $49,400. The GLA will likely be a bit more expensive, considering it’s a slightly larger vehicle with a bigger trunk. Depending on how much more expensive it is, the GLA could be the far more important model for Mercedes. Compact premium crossovers are far more popular here in the U.S. than compact premium sedans, so the GLA might eat the CLA’s lunch.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Given its range, really stylish interior, and loads of cabin tech, I can see the Mercedes GLA Electric quickly becoming one of Mercedes’ most popular cars. It isn’t as dynamic as some of us car enthusiasts would like, but it delivers the experience that Mercedes EV buyers probably want.

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