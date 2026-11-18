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The BMW i3 Has The Nurburgring Skills To Match Its Impressive Range

And this is just the standard i3. Can you imagine what the electric M3 will be like?

Photo by: BMW

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 18, at 4:47pm ET

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Who needs the electric M3 when the regular BMW i3 can already dominate at the track? In this new video from Misha Charoudin, the BMW i3 50 takes to the Nurburgring and not only makes it around the Green Hell without issue, it actually beats up on other performance cars.

The BMW i3 50 xDrive is currently the only variant on sale, and while it isn't a full-blown M car, it has the specs to rival most of the real ones. Its dual motors combine for 463 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque, making it more powerful than most M3s throughout history. Those motors get fed electrons by a 109 kWh battery, which is far bigger than most electric sedans of its size. Such a big battery might seem like overkill in an i3, especially since its heft might not seem useful on track. However, that massive pack actually helped it at the 'Ring.

Photo by: BMW

When Charoudin started the lap, he had 79% state-of-charge (SoC). When he finished the 12-mile lap as hard as he could, he had 65%. A 14% drop after pushing the i3 hard on the most difficult track in the world is pretty dang good. Even more impressive is that, after three more laps with someone else at the helm, it still had 20% battery. Depending on where that i3 calls home, it could have been driven back after four flat-out laps. That's pretty remarkable, especially considering this is just the normal i3.

What's most impressive, though, is how the i3 50 handled the Nurburgring itself. On a normal day, the 'Ring is clogged up by countless sports cars, and even boring rental cars, so unless you're properly quick, you can get caught behind a train of cars. But not the i3. It carved through the traffic with ease, overtook even some serious performance machines, and looked like the fastest car on the track at times.

Photo by: BMW

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During the lap, you can see its sharp turn in, explosive power, and strong braking, both regenerative and friction. What's more, it did all of that on eco-friendly EV tires in the cold. So imagine what one could do on a set of stickier summer tires in good temps. The battery didn't even overheat, with the temp gauge saying "OK" until the very last minute. It did eventually say the battery temps got high, but the lap was basically done by that point.

This is the same BMW i3 50 that gets 468 miles of EPA-rated range and drove from Norway to Spain while only charging for a total of two hours and 46 minutes. If it can smoke performance cars at the Nurburgring, can you imagine what the M3 will be like?

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