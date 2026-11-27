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Rivian's Winter Sale Is Live: Save on Chargers, Accessories, And More

The startup’s home chargers are $120 off, while the external travel kitchen can be had for $210 less than usual.

Photo by: Rivian

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 27, at 3:37am ET

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Rivian has kicked off a Winter Sale, with discounts on chargers, vehicle accessories, and apparel.

The discounts run through December 4.

The R2 doesn’t come with any discounts, but new R1 owners can get $1,000 off until the end of November.

Rivian is discounting dozens of items in its online Gear Shop as part of a Winter Sale event that runs through December 4. The California startup is offering chargers, accessories, and apparel at prices that are between 15% and 30% lower than usual.

Charging equipment is front and center. The company’s hardwired wall chargers, which are capable of delivering up to 11.5 kilowatts either through a NACS or J1772 connector, can be had for $680, down from the regular $800. The Rivian Portable Charger with a NACS connector, which plugs into a household outlet and can deliver up to 7.6 kW, is now $340, $60 cheaper than usual.

Rivian Winter Sale 2026 discounts

Photo by: Rivian

Next up are charging adapters. The Gen 1 R1S and R1T came from the factory with a CCS1 charging port, so they need an adapter to top up at NACS-equipped chargers. Meanwhile, the R2 and Gen 2 R1 EVs have a NACS port, so they need an adapter to use CCS1-equipped stalls. Over the course of the Winter Sale, Rivian’s NACS and Combo CCS1 DC adapters are discounted to $170, down from $200.

The portable outdoor Travel Kitchen, which has two induction burners, an output of up to 1,500 watts, a cutting board, and a slide-out drawer, is now $1,190, down 15% from the usual $1,400 selling price.

Crossbars are also on sale, with a set of R1 or R2 bars starting at $595, down from $700. A set of all-weather floor mats for the R1T or R2 now costs $192, down from $225, while an R1S set goes for $213, down from $250.

Bundles get lower prices, too. For instance, an R2 protection bundle, which includes a windshield sunshade, a set of all-weather floor mats, and a protection film for the digital instrument cluster, has been discounted from $390 to $332.

Apparel can be had for cheap, with discounts as high as 58%. For instance, an Adventure Shirt is now $50, down from $120, while a T-Shirt is 50% cheaper than before, and a hat is $25, down from $35.

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Rivian hasn’t included any of its vehicles in the Winter Sale promotion, but it is offering some discounts separately. Customers who order any new R1 vehicle between November 27 and November 30 get a $1,000 discount. Furthermore, some 2026 R1s can be financed at 1.99% APR.

For the best EV lease and finance offers this month, you can head to our dedicated article, which is updated regularly.

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