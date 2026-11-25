Home

News

Winter Weather Hits EV Range Hard. One Automaker Handles It Better Than Tesla

All cars lose range when the temperature drops to freezing, but some EVs handle it better than others.

Photo by: Polestar

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 25, at 8:09am ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

A new Recurrent study analyzed real-world data from over 59,000 electric cars.

The goal of the study was to see which EVs offer the most range in the winter compared to ideal conditions.

An unexpected automaker surpassed Tesla and shot to the top of the rankings.

With the first signs of winter making their presence felt in some regions, it’s handy to remember that electric cars lose range when temperatures drop considerably. It happens across the board, but some automakers and models handle the cold better than others, and a new study of over 59,000 EVs from Recurrent shows which battery-powered cars retain the most range when the thermometer reaches 32°F (0°C).

This year, Tesla has been dethroned in the automaker rankings by an unexpected competitor, though the American EV manufacturer still holds the first two spots when it comes to individual models.

Polestar, the Swedish-headquartered, Chinese-owned company that’s no longer allowed to sell cars in the United States after its inventory dries up, surpassed Tesla in the EV winter range rankings. The company’s models retain, on average, 88% of their range at 32°F (0°C) compared to ideal conditions, and 83% when the thermometer reads 20°F (-7°C).

Polestar 2 Arctic Circle Collection

Photo by: Polestar

Meanwhile, Tesla, which has historically been the top performer in Recurrent’s rankings because of its early investments in heat pump systems and other winter optimizations, is second on the list this year, with an 85% average range retention at 32°F (0°C) and 77% at 20°F (-7°C).

Audi completes the automaker podium, with the German marque’s EVs retaining 79% of their range at 32°F (0°C) and 71% at 20°F (-7°C), according to Recurrent.

EV winter range retention by automaker

Scroll down to see more brands

Brand Range retention at 20°F (-7°C) Range retention at 32°F (0°C) Polestar 83% 88% Tesla 77% 85% Audi 71% 79% Jaguar 69% 79% Nissan 70% 79% Rivian 70% 78% Hyundai 70% 78% Porsche 69% 78% Kia 68% 78% Ford 69% 78% Honda 67% 78% Volkswagen 68% 77% Chevrolet 66% 77% BMW 67% 77% Cadillac 66% 77% Mini 64% 74% Mercedes-Benz 62% 72% Toyota 59% 70%

At this point, it’s worth noting that the comparison point for these figures is not the official EPA range figure, but the longest range achieved by a particular EV in ideal conditions, as recorded by Recurrent’s system. As a reminder, the company gathers real-world data from EVs through owners who are willing to connect their cars to Recurrent’s servers.

This year, Toyota is at the bottom of the list, with its EVs retaining just 70% of their summer range at freezing temperatures, with Mercedes-Benz not far ahead. Rivian ranked sixth, with an average range retention of 78% at 32°F (0°C), ahead of Hyundai and Porsche, but below Jaguar and Nissan.

When looking at individual electric models, Tesla still has the lead, with the heat pump-equipped Model S ranking first. The discontinued electric sedan retains 90% of its summer range at 32°F (0°C), followed by the soon-to-be-discontinued Cybertruck, with an average retention rate of 89%.

Despite Tesla losing to Polestar in the overall rankings, the Model S still has the lead in the models list.

Photo by: Tesla

Next up is the Polestar 2, the entry-level sedan that put Polestar on the map. The four-door EV can still deliver 88% of its summer range at 32°F (0°C), followed by the Tesla Model X with 87% and the Tesla Model 3 with 85%.

The popular Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 10th on the list, with an average range retention rate of 81%, below the Ioniq 6, Audi e-tron GT, Tesla Model Y, and Chevrolet Silverado EV, but above the Audi e-tron, Rivian R1S, and Nissan Ariya.

EV winter range retention by model

Scroll down to see more models

Model Range retention at 20°F (-7°C) Range retention at 32°F (0°C) Tesla Model S 82% 90% Tesla Cybertruck 83% 89% Polestar 2 83% 88% Tesla Model X 78% 87% Tesla Model 3 76% 85% Chevrolet Silverado EV 76% 84% Tesla Model Y 75% 84% Audi e-tron GT 77% 84% Hyundai Ioniq 6 75% 82% Hyundai Ioniq 5 74% 81% Audi e-tron 73% 81% Rivian R1S 71% 80% Nissan Ariya 71% 80% Volkswagen ID.4 71% 80% Audi Q4 e-tron 71% 80% Kia EV6 71% 80% Cadillac Optiq 68% 79% Jaguar I-Pace 69% 79% Ford F-150 Lightning 70% 79% Rivian R1T 71% 79% Kia Niro EV 68% 78% Audi Q8 e-tron 69% 78% BMW iX 69% 78% Nissan Leaf 68% 78% Porsche Taycan 69% 78% Honda Prologue 67% 78% Ford Mustang Mach-E 68% 77% Chevrolet Bolt EV (first generation) 67% 77% BMW i4 67% 76% Chevrolet Equinox EV 64% 77% Kia EV9 66% 76% Hyundai Kona Electric 66% 75% Audi e-tron Sportback 66% 75% Volkswagen e-Golf 65% 75% Cadillac Lyriq 63% 74% Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 63% 72% Chevrolet Blazer EV 59% 71% Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan 61% 71% Toyota bZ4X 59% 70%

The pre-facelift Toyota bZ4X is at the bottom of the list with 70% of range available when the temperature is 32°F (0°C), ahead of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Cadillac Lyriq. Interestingly, the Volkswagen e-Golf, which is over two decades old and doesn’t have a battery thermal management system, ranked above Cadillac’s Lyriq.

On average, the 43 electric models included in Recurrent’s dataset retain 78% of their range in freezing temperatures compared to ideal conditions. That said, the best EVs out there top out at 90% range retention, while the bottom of the pack gets only 70%.

What do you think?

View

Comments

A heat pump makes a world of difference when it comes to boosting winter range. Compared to traditional resistive heating systems, an EV equipped with a heat pump will have 8% more range in the winter, which can make the difference between getting home and calling a tow truck.

Speaking of home, home charging and preconditioning the car’s interior before setting off will also preserve precious miles when it’s time to go somewhere with a thick coat on. By using electricity from the grid to heat up the cabin, the battery will last longer before needing a recharge.

Related Stories

The World’s First Sodium-Ion Battery EV Is A Winter Range Monster

A Tesla Model 3 Sat Overnight At -33°F. Charging And Efficiency Took A Huge Hit

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Winter Range And Charging Test

2024 Kia EV6 Long-Term Test: Let's Talk Winter Range And Performance

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





Winter Weather Hits EV Range Hard. One Automaker Handles It Better Than Tesla





Here’s How To Make Your Holiday EV Road Trip Easier





The BMW i3 Won Me Over In The Corners. But It Also Felt Wrong





These Are The Top 10 Black Friday EV Deals. Some Are $25,000 Off

Latest Stories

Winter Weather Hits EV Range Hard. One Automaker Handles It Better Than Tesla Nov 25 - Range / Efficiency -

ChargePoint's DC Fast Chargers Are Hitting The Ski Slopes Nov 25 - Charging -

BMW Cars In The U.S. Will Soon Stop At Red Lights And Automatically Drive Off Again Nov 25 - Software -

This BMW iX3 Drove Over 600 Miles On One Charge. The Catch? It Took Nearly 18 Hours Nov 25 - Range / Efficiency -

The BMW i3 Won Me Over In The Corners. But It Also Felt Wrong Nov 24 - Test Drives -

Here’s How To Make Your Holiday EV Road Trip Easier Nov 24 - Charging -

New York Says 'Enough Is Enough' To In-Car Subscriptions Nov 24 - News -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





The Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026





ChargePoint's DC Fast Chargers Are Hitting The Ski Slopes





America's Top 3 SUVs Are About To Be Hybrid Or Electric





BMW Cars In The U.S. Will Soon Stop At Red Lights And Automatically Drive Off Again





The Best Hybrid SUVs To Buy In 2026





This BMW iX3 Drove Over 600 Miles On One Charge. The Catch? It Took Nearly 18 Hours





Toyota Quietly Gave The 2027 Toyota RAV4 PHEV A Big Upgrade