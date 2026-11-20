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This Might Be The World's First Rivian R2 With A Two-Inch Lift, And It Looks Badass

Knobby tires, a body lift, and a chunky spare tire carrier make for a seriously cool electric SUV.

Photo by: Out of Spec Bits (YouTube)

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 20, at 7:25am ET

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A lifted Rivian R2, one of the first in the world, made an appearance at this year’s SEMA show.

Based on the R2 Performance, it rides two inches higher than the standard SUV.

It was built as a chase truck for off-road racers.

The Rivian R2 may be a little tamer than its bigger brothers, the R1S and R1T, but that doesn’t mean that the aftermarket world can’t chime in and lend a helping hand. While the mid-size SUV carried over many of its larger siblings’ characteristics, it lacks one feature that could make the difference between getting back home the same day and spending hours trying to get unstuck: adjustable air suspension.

The R2 comes with fixed suspension, so the driver has to be very careful when choosing their lines, but thankfully, there are now a handful of companies out there that sell suspension lift kits for the R2.

Bullray Manufacturing made a custom lift kit for a Rivian R2 that’s used as a chase truck for the Off Grid racing team. The electric SUV, an R2 Performance, made an appearance at this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas and was filmed by Out of Spec Bits.

The 2.0-inch metal lifters were fitted above the dampers, and the electric crossover retains its standard semi-active suspension. In other words, this is a body lift, not a suspension lift, but it shouldn’t matter too much, considering this is a unibody vehicle, after all. The high-voltage battery and electric motors are fitted directly to the underside of the body, so the added ground clearance should help protect vital components when going off the beaten track.

It’s also worth noting that EV Sportline, a company that specializes in aftermarket parts for electric vehicles, offers a 1.6-inch body lift kit for the Rivian R2.

Getting back to the green R2 that went to SEMA, it’s obvious that it’s fully kitted out for any overlanding experience. There’s a Baja Designs 40-inch light bar, a set of Maxtrax Extreme recovery boards, plenty of storage options on the roof, and a Rig’D tire carrier at the rear. A set of Yokohama Geolandar Mud-Terrain tires wrapped around 17-inch Method Racing wheels completes the look.

Photo by: Out of Spec Bits (YouTube)

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Inside, there’s a communications system, as well as a racing-spec GPS navigation system for the front passenger.

All in all, it looks really badass and shows that there’s a lot of potential in the aftermarket space for the Rivian R2. Clearly, the raised ride height and chunky tires will eat into the car’s official 330-mile range, but that’s to be expected.

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Rivian's R2 Is Already Its Best-Selling EV. Now The Company Expects Even Bigger Sales

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