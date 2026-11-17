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Rivian Is Inviting Owners To Beta Test Its New Point-To-Point Assisted Driving Tech

The system is a point-to-point, eyes-on system like Tesla FSD. It's rolling out to the public, though not everyone will get an invite.

Photo by: Rivian

Rob Stumpf

By: Rob Stumpf

Nov 17, at 5:03pm ET

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Rivian has begun inviting owners to join its Autonomy Early Access Program.

Think of it like FSD Beta, except a subscription alone won't get you in.

Rivian is being super selective about who can join, though.

Rivian started gauging interest for its Autonomy Early Access Program last month. They asked owners to let the company know if they were interested in being one of the first drivers to get their hands on its point-to-point driving software. This week, it will begin reviewing those applicants and, if chosen, owners will be welcomed into the Early Access beta—with one catch.

The automaker updated its website recently to outline the requirements it will use to decide whether or not to grant access to the program. It turns out that it's not as easy as just clicking an "I Agree" button or paying for some sort of subscription. Rivian actually has a strict set of requirements that it uses to pick its testers.

Photo by: Rivian

For starters, Rivian is only accepting applicants from either California or Florida. That's expected to change later, but for now, Rivian says that owners outside of these states can express their interest so it can decide where to expand the program later on.

Then there are the vehicle requirements. Owners must have one of the automaker's new Rivian R2 electric SUVs, or an R1 vehicle on its Gen 2 platform (sorry, Gen 1 owners). You also need a paid Autonomy+ subscription, and Rivian will consider how frequently you use its existing autonomy features while driving.

You also have to be a safe driver. Rivian says it will review your driving safety score, which evaluates in-car events like forward collision warnings, true collision events, and "other safety-related metrics." RivianTrackr says that the program terms state that the automaker may also look into your driving history to determine if it is free from "DUI, reckless driving, license suspension, major moving violations or at-fault accidents."

Rivian's own terms note that to remain eligible and enrolled, participants will be expected to use the point-to-point features weekly, provide feedback via surveys, log issues (if they arise), and share certain data under a Non-Disclosure Agreement. RivianTrackr says the agreement includes location and camera data.

The entire idea behind the Early Access Program is to focus on Rivian's Point to Point autonomy, a Rivian spokesperson confirmed to InsideEVs. And while it doesn't have a deadline for how many folks it will enroll in the program (or how long the program will last), Rivian says it plans to scale it rapidly and make the features available for new vehicle test drives at a later date.

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While most of the program details and point-to-point features are tight-lipped as of now, it likely won't be long before we get to hear some of the juicy details. Rivian's AI & Autonomy Day is coming up fast on December 9th, which Rivian says is "all about" Autonomy+.

So if you're an onlooker, you may have to wait another three weeks before some key details are shared. But if you're an owner who happens to meet all of the criteria to join the Early Access Program, Rivian says you can register your interest via your Rivian account for a chance to be selected to join.

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