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A Used Cybertruck Is Selling A Month Faster Than A Ford F-150

The Tesla pickup needed 39 days on average to find a buyer, while a gas-powered F-150 took 72, and the Lightning needed an extra week.

Photo by: InsideEVs

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 26, at 8:03am ET

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The Cybertruck was October’s fastest-selling used pickup, averaging 39 days on the market versus 72 for a gas F-150.

Another electric pickup finished last. A used Chevy Silverado EV took 108 days to sell on average.

Tesla plans to end production in late summer 2027, which could give low-mileage Cybertrucks more appeal to collectors.

If you had to guess which used pickup found a buyer fastest in October, the Toyota Tacoma would be a sensible bet. It’s America’s best-selling midsize truck and has a reputation for holding its value. Or you might pick the super frugal Ford Maverick Hybrid. But the truck that beat them both was the Tesla Cybertruck.

The data from the new iSeeCars study covers 1.1 million used vehicles that changed hands in October, so this was before Tesla announced it would discontinue the Cybertruck in 2027. The study looked at one- to five-year-old vehicles and ranked models by how long they’d been listed before selling.

The Cybertruck surpassed all other pickups, averaging 39.1 days, compared to 65.5 days for used pickups overall. The Maverick Hybrid came closest at 43.3 days, followed by the Rivian R1T at 45.2 and the F-150 Lightning at 47.4. The Tacoma came in fifth position.

Photo by: InsideEVs

The gap between the two electric pickups at either end of the list was even more striking. A used Chevrolet Silverado EV took 107.5 days to sell, putting it last among the 24 trucks in the study. That’s a 68-day difference between two American electric pickups. Across the wider used market, EVs averaged about 46 days to find a buyer, around nine fewer than hybrids and 15 fewer than gas vehicles.

How quickly a used Cybertruck sold seems to have changed a lot since May 2024, when some sellers were cutting as much as $30,000 from their asking prices after listing their trucks for close to $200,000. By December of that year, we reported that used Cybertrucks were piling up on dealer lots, with data at the time showing they stayed for 75 days, up from 27 in May.

Then owners got a look at what Tesla itself would pay for a used Cybertruck trade-in. One year later, in May 2025, one owner of a $99,990 dual-motor Foundation Series truck got a trade-in estimate of $65,400 after driving it just 6,211 miles.

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So even though the Cybertruck was the fastest-selling used pickup in iSeeCars’ new study, it didn’t report what buyers paid, so we don’t know whether owners got their asking price or had to lower it to sell.

Tesla will build the last Cybertrucks at the end of summer 2027, and this will reshape their used market. Elon Musk originally announced production would end around the middle of the year, but then extended the run to fill more orders. And if you order a Cybertruck now, the only one you can get is the $110,000 tri-motor Cyberbeast, so anyone who wants a less expensive dual-motor truck has to look for a used example.

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Once the last new Cybertruck is sold, I’d expect collectors and everyday truck buyers to look at used ones differently. Someone after a clean Foundation Series truck with low miles might pay a little extra for one close to home, especially since it could be months before another comes up for sale nearby.

At the same time, someone who just needs an electric pickup to tow a trailer has more options. If a used dual-motor Cybertruck costs about the same as a Ford F-150 Lightning or a Rivian R1T, I suspect that buyer will care more about mileage, condition, and how much battery warranty is left than when Tesla built its last truck.

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