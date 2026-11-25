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ChargePoint's DC Fast Chargers Are Hitting The Ski Slopes

The charging equipment manufacturer is partnering with Kässbohrer, the maker of the iconic PistenBully, to electrify ski resorts.

Photo by: ChargePoint

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 25, at 5:26am ET

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ChargePoint is looking at ski resorts in North America and Europe as its next target for expansion.

The charging network and EV charging equipment manufacturer has partnered with Kässbohrer to bring its chargers to ski slopes.

The partnership opens up ChargePoint’s portfolio to Kässbohrer’s customers, who range from ski resort operators to public parking operators.

The next time you hit the slopes, you might see one of ChargePoint’s EV chargers either in the ski resort’s parking lot or directly at the base of the ski run. That’s because the charging network and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) manufacturer has partnered with Kässbohrer, the maker of the iconic PistenBully slope groomer.

Effective immediately, the partnership puts Kässbohrer’s clients, which range from ski resort operators to public parking operators, in direct contact with ChargePoint, which builds the hardware and software for its EV charging network.

Photo by: InsideEVs

As a result, ski resorts and indoor ski facilities can get access to an entire charging ecosystem for electric snow groomers and other electric vehicles that may be in a company’s fleet.

"Electrification is reaching heavy-duty vehicles that operate under some of the toughest conditions anywhere," said John Saffrett, EVP and Managing Director, Europe at ChargePoint. "Kässbohrer is trusted by ski resorts and fleet operators around the world. Together, we're helping customers electrify entire operations, from snow groomers to public parking, while reducing emissions, improving energy management, and lowering operating costs."

As luck would have it, Kässbohrer happens to build an all-electric snow groomer, so the partnership goes both ways. ChargePoint gets to sell more chargers, while Kässbohrer gets to sell more electric snow groomers.

The PistenBully 100 E packs a massive 196-kilowatt-hour battery pack rated at 800 volts, which enables a three-hour runtime for the 7-tonne tracked EV. That’s adequate for small to moderately long ski slopes, but for longer slopes, a quick recharge may be needed, and here’s where ChargePoint’s expertise comes into play.

Kassbohrer PistenBully 100 E

Photo by: Kassbohrer

According to Kässbohrer, the first-ever electric PistenBully can accept up to 150 kW from a DC fast charger, with roughly one hour needed to get the battery from zero to full. With its 268-horsepower, 10,939-pound-foot electric powertrain, the 100 E can drive at up to 17 miles per hour.

"With the PistenBully 100 E, emission-free slope grooming has arrived on the mountain, said Tim Estelmann, Product Manager at Kässbohrer. “But for it to function reliably and sustainably, the right infrastructure is essential. Only when the vehicle and charging solution work together does a powerful machine become a system that operators can rely on day after day and night after night. That is precisely why we are partnering with ChargePoint, together creating the foundation for long-term operational efficiency and sustainability."

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Kässbohrer also sells a series hybrid diesel-electric snow groomer that pairs a Cummins oil burner with two electric motors. The diesel engine acts as a generator, so it can keep the revs lower compared to conventional diesel snow groomers. According to Kässbohrer, the PistenBully 600 E+ has up to 20% lower carbon dioxide emissions, up to 20% lower fuel consumption, and is 20% quieter than conventional snow preparation machines.

According to ChargePoint, over half of the snow groomers sold worldwide each year are made by Kässbohrer, so there’s plenty of room to grow for both companies.

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