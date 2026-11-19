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The EV Charging Company That’s Quietly Conquering America Is Building A New U.S. Factory

Alpitronic’s EV fast chargers are popping up everywhere in the U.S. A new factory in South Carolina will boost production.

Photo by: Alpitronic

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 19, at 2:27am ET

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Italian EV charging equipment company Alpitronic is building a new factory in the U.S.

The new $33.94 million plant in Fort Mill, South Carolina, will assemble 400- and 1,000-kilowatt DC fast chargers.

Alpitronic’s stalls are a common occurrence in Europe, and several companies in the U.S. are using them, too, including Electrify America, Ionna, and Walmart.

Alpitronic, the company that makes the DC fast chargers used by Ionna, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz, BP Pulse, and others, is building a new factory in the United States that will boost output of its 400- and 1,000-kilowatt stalls.

The manufacturer’s new 173,315-square-foot facility, located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, will create 70 new jobs and will also act as a testing lab, repair center, logistics hub, and warehouse.

Photo by: Alpitronic

Alpitronic, which has its North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its global headquarters in Bolzano, Italy, said it will invest $33.94 million in the new facility, with $200,000 coming from York County’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development in the form of a Set-Aside grant to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“North America is central to our next phase of growth, and investing in our manufacturing capabilities is key to supporting that expansion,” said Patrik Herrnegger, Alpitronic Americas CEO. “Our Fort Mill facility will put U.S. production under our direct control, bringing us closer to our customers and enabling us to serve them more efficiently. We thank South Carolina and York County for their partnership as we prepare to begin production in early 2027.”

Back in 2024, the company opened its first local manufacturing facility in Wisconsin.

The new South Carolina plant will assemble HYC400 and HYC1000 stalls, Alpitronic said. The HYC400 all-in-one dispensers can deliver up to 400 kW of power to a single connected electric vehicle without needing a separate power cabinet, and are the current charger of choice for Ionna and Walmart.

The higher-powered HYC1000 system is composed of a 1,000-kW power cabinet and up to four stalls that can deliver up to 600 kW to a single EV. Each stall can have two ports, and the system can dynamically allocate power to each vehicle to make the best use of the available power.

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What makes the company's dispensers different from most competitors is the use of silicon carbide components, which lower energy losses and, subsequently, the amount of money EV drivers have to pay for a top-up. According to Alpitronic, SiC modules enable 97.5% efficiency and allow for smaller, quieter, and cooler stalls.

Alpitronic’s new factory in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is scheduled to go online in February 2027.

Gallery: Alpitronic Chargers

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Source: Alpitronic

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