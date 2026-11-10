The PlugShare app has gone through a major redesign.

A dark mode is now available for the first time, and the app looks sleeker.

The update adds support for the Apple iPhone Duo.

PlugShare, the smartphone app that brings together the largest community of EV drivers in the world, has been redesigned to include new features and compatibility with new devices. Version 8.0, which is now live on the Apple App Store, introduces dark mode, a redesigned user experience, and a performance boost.

It’s the first time in the app’s 15-year history that dark mode has been available, and it’s all down to the PlugShare community, which has been feverishly requesting the feature for years.

Photo by: Plugshare

“PlugShare has always been shaped by the drivers who use it, and we remain community-driven 15 years after our first app launch,” said Corey Davis, PlugShare Senior Director, Software. “The update is a near-total rebuild of the PlugShare app. We’ve redesigned nearly every screen using Apple’s latest design language, making it feel faster, fresher, and more useful for PlugShare users.”

The latest iOS app version adds support for the new iPhone Duo and improves a few user experience items. Switching between different tabs is now instant. Furthermore, users can open and zoom into location photos directly from the image thumbnails, and trips display the exact distance from the starting point and from the previous stop.

The Apple Watch app also got some love. Users can find nearby chargers directly on their wrist, and the smartwatch automatically applies the same filters set on the smartphone app, so drivers will only see chargers that are compatible with their cars.

Gallery: PlugShare App Redesign Version 8.0 4 Source: Plugshare

Tapping on a location will show its Plug Score, the charging network, the connector types, and a small preview map. The list of chargers refreshes every time the user’s wrist is raised and the app is open.

Apple’s iPad also gets a rebuilt app that adapts its layout to the tablet’s screen size.

It’s not hard to spot that the latest PlugShare app is all about Apple devices right now, but Android users will get a refreshed experience, too. The company said it’s working on shipping dark mode and a Material 3-based design in early 2027.

What do you think?

PlugShare claims it’s the world’s largest community of EV drivers who contribute real-time check-ins, reviews, and photos. The service debuted in 2009 and has gradually introduced solutions for charging operators and car manufacturers, in addition to the charging map available for EV drivers for free. In 2021, Recargo, the company behind PlugShare, was acquired by EVgo for $25 million.

Anyone can create an account and use the app to find chargers from all operators. Some charging networks support payment through PlugShare and manage their locations directly, but in other cases, EV drivers are the ones who keep the locations up to date.

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