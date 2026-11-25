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BMW Cars In The U.S. Will Soon Stop At Red Lights And Automatically Drive Off Again

An over-the-air software update will bring BMW’s Highway & Commuting Assistant closer to Tesla’s FSD.

Photo by: BMW

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 25, at 4:36am ET

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BMW is sending out an over-the-air software update to its latest cars.

The latest version of BMW’s Operating System X is bringing a big change to cars in the U.S.

Vehicles fitted with the Highway & Commuting Assistant will stop at red lights and automatically drive off again without driver input.

BMW is sending over-the-air software updates to roughly 16 million cars around the world, and American-spec vehicles running the latest iteration of the company’s operating system are getting a big improvement.

Starting in December, vehicles in the United States fitted with the Highway & Commuting Assistant running BMW’s Operating System X, which include the new iX3 and iX5, will be able to stop at red lights and automatically drive off again. The small but important change transforms BMW’s driver assistance feature into a stronger competitor to Tesla’s so-called Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system.

The automatic stop-and-go at red lights functionality has been available in other markets, such as Germany, for a longer time, but it’s making its way to America now, too. According to BMW, the Highway & Commuting Assistant can automatically brake to a standstill, and when the light turns green, the vehicle will automatically set off again or prompt the driver to continue, as showcased in the video below.

That’s not all, though. The December software update brings a total of five new features, as well as improvements to 19 existing functions. Most have to do with driver assistance, navigation, charging, infotainment, and comfort, and cars running BMW Operating System 8.5, 9, and X are covered.

Some of the new features include Google Maps Places data in BMW Maps for cars running Operating System 9 and X, as well as Amazon Prime Video for all Operating System X cars, plus the 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer, X1, and X3. Predicted occupancy for public chargers, based on historical data, is also being integrated into the plug-in hybrid 2 Series Active Tourer, X1, X3, X6, and 7 Series, plus the electric iX3 and i3.

Cars fitted with the latest full-width Panoramic Vision display get a clearer view selection and larger widgets that can be repositioned. What’s more, a new AI avatar function creates a personalized avatar from a photo that the driver can take inside the car using the built-in camera.

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The update also brings the MyMoment Drive Challenge to the iX3 electric SUV. It scores acceleration, braking, and steering, and the results can be seen on the My Trips screen in the My BMW app.

The latest software version will be beamed out to 16 million cars in 88 countries starting in December. BMW said that some vehicles that are running Operating System 8 can be upgraded to 8.5 for free over the air or at the dealer for a fee. The company didn’t detail which cars would be eligible for a free upgrade, though.

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