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A Tesla Model Y Without A Steering Wheel Is Coming: Musk

The Cybercab is Musk's solution for most rides. But he thinks a six- or seven-seat autonomous Model Y is important, too.

Photo by: Tesla

Rob Stumpf

By: Rob Stumpf

Nov 18, at 9:08pm ET

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Tesla is working on a version of the Model Y without a steering wheel or pedals.

The proposed vehicle is meant to operate fully autonomously, like the steering-wheel-free Cybercab.

CEO Elon Musk says that it's meant to service the 10% of rider miles that require more than two seats.

Tesla has already built one model without a steering wheel or pedals. But one was not enough, and CEO Elon Musk is eyeing another model for an autonomous upgrade.

Musk said Wednesday that Tesla will build a steering-wheel-free, fully autonomous version of the Model Y.

Musk revealed the plan at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, noting that Tesla wants to take the basic premise of what it can offer with the Cybercab—a fully autonomous vehicle that can operate as a managed fleet car—to a platform that can seat more than just two people.

"It's going to make sense for us to make cars that can seat different amounts of people,” said Musk. “We still need autonomous vehicles if you've got four or six, or a whole family. What we plan to do is have an autonomous version of the Model Y that won't have steering wheels or pedals and would be good for transporting groups of six or seven people."

Now, before getting too far—yes, you’re still going to be able to order a regular-size Model Y with a steering wheel for the foreseeable future. But Tesla wants a robotaxi that can accommodate an actual family.

Tesla already uses the Model Y in its autonomous fleet. However, those cars retain the basic driving controls that Tesla now wants to eliminate in its fully autonomous variant. Musk’s proposed version would seemingly delete them from the factory and create a larger autonomous car that passengers could ride in, but not drive—similar to the Cybercab.

To Musk’s point, Cybercab is intentionally tiny. Its two-seat configuration “covers 90% of all passenger miles,” according to Musk. That means that Tesla can cut down on production costs by reducing the interior complexity in order to make the Cybercab cost under $30,000.

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Musk didn’t say when (or if) this variant would be offered to the public to purchase. The Cybercab only recently became available for hand-picked private buyers to purchase, and even then, there are a number of asterisks involved (like where the car can operate, and the mandatory $300 per month autonomy subscription required for the car to move).

Nevertheless, if Tesla is going to build driverless cars, an autonomous Model Y makes sense if Tesla can keep costs down and safely deploy it in enough usable areas. But with a $300 per month cost on top of the vehicle, would Tesla’s ideal audience be fleet operators or private buyers?

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