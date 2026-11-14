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Tesla Opens Cybercab Orders To 'Select Customers' At $29,990 Plus A $299 Per Month
Tesla says customer Cybercab deliveries for personal use will start as soon as next month.
Photo by: InsideEVs
Tim Levin
By: Tim Levin
Nov 13, at 7:06pm ET
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Tesla will soon start selling its steering wheel-free Cybercab for personal use, the company announced on Friday.
The Cybercab will cost $29,990, making it Tesla's cheapest vehicle ever. It will also require a $299-per-month autonomous driving subscription to operate.
There are a few catches. The Cybercab won't operate anywhere in the country, Tesla says, but rather in "supported service areas." And the vehicle will be sold to hand-picked buyers. "Select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use," the company said in a tweet on its Robotaxi X account.
It's not clear when or if sales will expand to the general public.
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