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Tesla Opens Cybercab Orders To 'Select Customers' At $29,990 Plus A $299 Per Month

Tesla says customer Cybercab deliveries for personal use will start as soon as next month.

Photo by: InsideEVs

Tim Levin

By: Tim Levin

Nov 13, at 7:06pm ET

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Tesla will soon start selling its steering wheel-free Cybercab for personal use, the company announced on Friday.

The Cybercab will cost $29,990, making it Tesla's cheapest vehicle ever. It will also require a $299-per-month autonomous driving subscription to operate.

There are a few catches. The Cybercab won't operate anywhere in the country, Tesla says, but rather in "supported service areas." And the vehicle will be sold to hand-picked buyers. "Select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use," the company said in a tweet on its Robotaxi X account.

It's not clear when or if sales will expand to the general public.

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