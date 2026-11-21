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This Plug-In Hybrid SUV Towed A Boeing 747 On Only 2 Wheels. Yes, Really.

BYD’s Denza B5 plug-in hybrid recreated the famous jumbo jet tow video that featured the VW Touareg V10—with a twist.

Photo by: Denza

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 21, at 7:00am ET

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BYD's luxury brand Denza recreated an iconic Volkswagen video from two decades ago.

The Denza B5 plug-in hybrid SUV towed a jumbo jet on electric power.

To make matters even more interesting, two wheels were removed for the stunt.

Chinese automakers are trying to capture as much of the European car market as possible, and they’re resorting to clever marketing tricks that legacy automakers have used in the past to attract buyers.

BYD is one of the many Chinese car companies trying to rack up orders, and its Denza brand has now recreated a famous Volkswagen commercial from two decades ago that involved a diesel-powered SUV and a jumbo jet. Only this time, Denza has an ace up its sleeve, and it’s quite impressive.

I vividly remember when I saw the original clip 20 years ago. A blue Volkswagen Touareg V10 diesel towed a 171-ton jet aircraft down the same Dunsfold runway in the United Kingdom where the old "Top Gear" episodes used to be filmed.

Gallery: Denza B5 tows a Boeing 747 on two wheels

6

Source: Denza

Now, the Denza B5 (or Bao 5 in some markets) plug-in hybrid SUV is back at the same place to do the same stunt, but adapted for a 2026 where everything seemingly needs to be bigger, more over the top, and more in-your-face. (I blame TikTok.)

So, we have a Chinese PHEV that uses two electric motors and a 1.5-liter gas engine. It’s all-wheel-drive, its 31.8-kilowatt-hour battery can deliver up to 56 miles of all-electric range on a full battery, and it has two mechanical locking differentials. This last part is important. The battery can be fast-charged at up to 100 kW, and the total system output is a healthy 536 horsepower, with most of that oomph being provided by the two e-motors.

We also have a 207-ton jumbo jet that got a quick repositioning for no other purpose than pure entertainment.

Here comes the interesting bit: While Volkswagen’s original stunt kept all four of the Touareg’s wheels in place—you know, how a car usually works—BYD decided to put its PHEV SUV to the test by gradually removing some wheels.

The first run was done with all four wheels in place, followed by a three-wheeled run with 2.2 tons of ballast. For the final act, both right wheels were removed, and the ballast reached 5 tonnes. During the three runs, the Denza B5 towed the Boeing 747-400 over one mile, and best of all, it used exclusively electric power.

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The point of it all? Promote the new SUV to the UK market, where the Land Rover Defender is among its biggest rivals. Unlike the Defender, however, which is now based on a unibody design and is primarily combustion-powered, the Denza B5 sits on a bespoke ladder-frame chassis and more substantially electrified. It has a gas engine that acts mainly as a generator for the high-voltage battery. The battery cells are directly integrated between the chassis rails.

If you're thinking about trying this stunt at home, just know the vehicle needed a few modifications to pull it off. BYD added a custom towing attachment, removed some seats to make room for the ballast, and added stabilizers to make up for the missing wheels.

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