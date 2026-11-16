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The Electric Baby Land Rover Defender And Range Rover GT Will Begin Production Next Year

The baby Defender will still be built on the same EV platform as the Range Rover GT.

Photo by: Automedia

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 16, at 4:34pm ET

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JLR's all-electric baby Defender is coming soon. According to Car and Driver, JLR boss PB Balaji recently said on an earnings call that the smaller, all-electric Defender will go into production at the end next year, alongside the upcoming Range Rover GT. There's no official name for the bite-sized Defender, but Balaji reportedly didn't want to call it the Defender Sport.

While JLR didn't give much info on what the electric baby Defender will be, we do know that it will be built on the same Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform that underpins the Range Rover GT. So it makes sense that it'll be built at the same factory. That factory currently builds the existing piston-powered Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque. So JLR is basically just replacing the current combustion cars with their new electric counterparts.

Despite both cars being built in the same factory, Balaji seemed to suggest that only the Defender will go into production in 2027. There's not much word on any technical specs just yet, but EMA supports 800-volt architectures and is capable of housing both pure battery-electric powertrains and hybrids. The baby Defender could very well offer both, but whichever powertrain it has, it'll need to be capable off-road to deliver on its name.

Photo by: Automedia

According to Motor1, Mark Cameron, managing director of Defender and Discovery brands, said "We have got to make sure everything we do as Defender has the DNA of the brand: epic built-to-last, go-anywhere capability."

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Pricing, specs, and range are all still under wraps, although it might make sense for either new electric product to have the same 118.5-kWh battery as the current Range Rover Electric. With it, the electric Rover is capable of 333 miles of range, and that uses a conventional platform. The battery is also capable of 350 kW DC fast-charging, which would be very competitive in the segment, so it might make sense for JLR to roll with that battery tech. The big Range Rover Electric has a dual-motor powertrain, with 542 horsepower, but that might be a bit much for a baby Defender. Although, there could be a go-fast version with that much power, similar to the current Defender Octa.

Land Rover pushed the current full-size Defender's electric replacement out to sometime in the 2030s, so there shouldn't be any confusion between the full-size and bite-size models. If production begins in late 2027, that means we could see the baby Defender soon.

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