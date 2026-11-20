Home

Volkswagen

ID. Polo

News

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Two-Seat Track-Ready EV

It’s the most powerful electric Polo ever made, with a locking front differential, ceramic brakes, and two doors instead of four.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 20, at 6:00am ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Volkswagen made another special car to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the GTI badge.

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept is a track-focused one-off EV.

It’s front-wheel drive, but it uses a more powerful electric motor that was originally designed for rear-wheel-drive EVs.

Volkswagen may not be in the best place right now, but that’s not stopping it from spending big money to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary GTI badge. The latest showpiece is the Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, a one-off electric hatchback built for the track that sheds a set of doors and borrows the electric motor from its bigger brothers.

The striking electric race car comes after the production-ready ID. Polo GTI and the upcoming ID.3 GTI, and its purpose is to show what the German brand can do with its modular MEB+ platform. In fact, Volkswagen is calling itself the “master of modular platforms,” proudly saying that the same architecture that underpins the bog-standard ID. Polo is capable of impressive extremes, from the ultra-efficient Mission Efficiency to the performance-oriented GTI Clubsport EV.

Photo by: Volkswagen

That said, making the latest one-off wasn’t easy. Engineers had to take an APP550 electric motor, which was originally designed for rear-wheel-drive models like the ID.7 and ID. Tiguan, and adapt it for the ID. Polo chassis, which is front-wheel-drive.

To fit the larger drive unit in the small hatchback, the whole front section of the car had to be modified, which meant designing and building an entirely new subframe. The longitudinal chassis members, stabilizer bar, several mounting points, and various chassis components also had to be redesigned to make the taller APP550 drive unit fit under the hood.

What’s more, the high-voltage charger, air conditioning compressor, thermal management module, and the water pump had to be relocated. Designers and engineers worked together to develop special holders, adapters, and mounting concepts to make it all work.

Photo by: Volkswagen

The ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept’s powertrain makes 362 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque, making it the most powerful electric Polo ever made. Compared to the road-going ID. Polo GTI, it makes 139 more horsepower and 192 more pound-feet of torque.

Yet, the car is still front-wheel drive. And if you’ve driven a relatively torquey EV with FWD, you know that transferring everything that an electric drive unit can give to the front wheels can prove difficult. But Volkswagen has that covered with an electronic front differential lock that uses a multiplate clutch. With it, the car can transfer power to both wheels if one of them starts to lose traction.

All of that power and torque give the electric track car a zero-to-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint time of 4.7 seconds and a 149 miles pr hour (240 kilometers per hour) top speed. To enable this level of performance, the 52-kilowatt-hour battery, which is the same as in the production ID. Polo GTI, was tweaked to allow for a higher power output of up to 290 kW, as well as longer discharge periods at high outputs.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Hooked to a DC fast charger, the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept can take up to 105 kW, just like the regular ID. Polo GTI, which can go from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes.

The extra power and torque go hand in hand with plenty of changes to the body and underneath it. The one-off EV is 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) wider than the production model and sits 30 mm (1.1 in) lower than the standard ID. Polo. The same adaptive suspension as the production vehicle is used, but its setup is adjusted for track use.

The electric Clubsport Concept has just two doors instead of the regular ID. Polo’s four, and features a pretty aggressive body kit with wide wheel arches, functional air ducts, and a huge rear wing. GTI badges and red accents are everywhere, including in the interior, where the central touchscreen no longer acts as the infotainment center. In fact, the concept doesn’t have an infotainment system, as the central screen handles driving settings exclusively.

Bright red five-point harnesses protect the driver and front passenger sitting in Recaro racing bucket seats, while a red rollover bar has replaced the rear seats and cargo area.

What do you think?

View

Comments

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept is not yet intended for production, but the German automaker hasn’t ruled out the option entirely, saying that it has always associated the development of concept vehicles “with the theoretical option of turning a one-off into a new production derivative.”

The track-focused EV will make its first live appearance at the Essen Motor Show in Germany, which runs from November 27 through December 6.

Gallery: VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept (2026)

34

Source: Volkswagen

More VW Stories

The VW ID. Buzz Is Getting A New Job As A Robotaxi

VW And Skoda EV Owners Have Waited Years For Battery Preconditioning. It's Finally Coming

Volkswagen Can't Afford Its Upcoming Electric Golf Right Now

Volkswagen’s Family Of Cheap EVs Already Looks Like A Hit

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





A Tesla Model Y Without A Steering Wheel Is Coming: Musk





Rivian’s Also Spinoff Pauses Deliveries Of Its $3,500 E-Bike After Months Of Delays





Genesis Is Finally Getting Into The U.S. Hybrid Market





Americans Bought More Used EVs In October. Fewer Of Them Were Teslas

Latest Stories

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Two-Seat Track-Ready EV Nov 20 - Concepts -

Lucid Is Slashing $15,000 Off The Gravity, But The Deal Won’t Last Long Nov 20 - Pricing -

The Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026 Nov 20 - Deals -

Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer Delivery Nov 19 - News -

Tesla's Driverless Cybercab Is Now Available In Dallas Nov 19 - Autonomous Vehicles -

The Next Generation Of U.S.-Made EV Batteries Is Getting Closer To Reality Nov 19 - News -

Genesis Is Finally Getting Into The U.S. Hybrid Market Nov 19 - News -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





The Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026





Lucid Is Slashing $15,000 Off The Gravity, But The Deal Won’t Last Long





The VW ID. Buzz Is Getting A New Job As A Robotaxi





Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer Delivery





Gas Prices Got You Down? This 261-MPG Volkswagen Solves That—For $140,000





Tesla's Driverless Cybercab Is Now Available In Dallas





VW And Skoda EV Owners Have Waited Years For Battery Preconditioning. It's Finally Coming