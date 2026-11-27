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I Drove Volvo’s Long-Range Plug-In Hybrid XC60. It’s A Great Stepping Stone To An EV.

The 2028 Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid has 78 miles of electric range, more than any other PHEV sold in the U.S.

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

Tim Levin

By: Tim Levin

Nov 27, at 3:00am ET

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Plug-in hybrids are often billed as the best of both worlds—vehicles that can play the part of the fuel-saving EV around town, while still going the distance on gasoline when called upon. It sounds lovely on paper. But PHEVs, perennially the awkward and less popular cousin to regular hybrids and full-blown electric cars, have never managed to break past footnote status in America’s car market. This month, the powertrain is on track to account for just 1.2% of the nation’s car sales.

Could more electric range move the needle? Last week, I tested Volvo’s overhauled XC60 PHEV to find out. The XC60 hits U.S. dealerships early next year with more electric range than any plug-in hybrid before it: an estimated 78 miles. Factor in a pleasant ride and a comfy interior, and I think the new XC60 is an excellent choice for anyone who isn’t ready to go all-electric quite yet.

But I also think anybody considering this should look long and hard at Volvo’s electric EX60 too, and I’ll explain why.

[Full disclosure: Volvo paid for me to travel to Copenhagen to drive the new XC60.]

2028 Volvo XC60 PHEV: What is it?

The XC60 is a midsize SUV that competes with the likes of the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Audi Q5. In other words, it’s very, very important to the Swedish brand, especially in the crossover-hungry United States. Now, for the 2028 model year, Volvo has spruced up its design with a modern refresh and, importantly, vastly upgraded its PHEV powertrain option. (The XC90 PHEV is also getting a similar overhaul, so check back for our review of that next week.)

2028 Volvo XC60 Long Range Plug-In Hybrid

Battery 41.2 kWh (37.9 kWh usable)

EV Range 78 miles est.

Charge Time 5.7 hours at 7.2 kW

Output 455 hp (174 hp in EV mode)

Speed 0-60 MPH 4.5 seconds

Drive Type AWD

Engine Turbocharged mild-hybrid 4-cylinder

On Sale Early 2027

Base Price TBD

Volvo isn’t the only company betting that there’s appetite for more capable plug-in hybrids in the U.S., a market that’s been more hesitant to adopt battery power than the industry expected. Automakers from Hyundai to Ford to Scout Motors are readying extended-range EVs, or EREVs, which are technically different but functionally similar to standard PHEVs. EREVs typically have much more electric range, but Volvo’s new PHEVs blur that line.

The electric half of the XC60 is built around a 41.2 kilowatt-hour (37.9 kWh usable) nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack that’s now integrated in the floor like in a typical EV skateboard platform. That should give it a lower center of gravity as compared to the previous version’s setup. Before, the XC60 PHEV’s battery was mounted in the center tunnel of the car and had only 18.8 kWh of energy, providing 35 miles of electric range.

Gallery: 2028 Volvo XC60 Long Range Plug-In Hybrid

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Source: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

That new, larger battery pack feeds a more powerful 174-horsepower motor that drives the rear wheels. Under the hood is a turbocharged four-cylinder, which drives the front wheels and is aided by a mild-hybrid system. All together, the XC60 T8 AWD Long Range Plug-in Hybrid produces 455 horsepower. Of that, 247 comes from the engine and 208 from the electric system.

The XC60 supports Level 2 AC charging at 7.2 kilowatts, and Volvo says it can be recharged in 5.7 hours. Basically, you can plug it in overnight and wake up with a full charge. Unlike some rivals from Mercedes and others, the XC60 doesn’t support DC fast charging. That seems fine to me. It’s tough to imagine a scenario in which you’d deplete your 78 miles of range and decide to stop at a charger for 30 minutes rather than just continue driving on gas power.

So, What’s It Like To Drive?

The answer to that question depends greatly on which driving mode you select. For gasoline-free driving, you select the “Pure” setting, which uses the SUV’s rear-mounted motor alone to propel it along. It resembles the experience of driving an EV, but only to a point. In this mode, the XC60 ambles along silently and smoothly. It can feel torquey at low speeds around town, too.

2028 Volvo XC60 Long-Range Plug-in Hybrid

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

You can even sustain highway speed in EV mode, though it takes a while to get there. Put your foot down, and the XC60 will deliver a momentary burst of power before ever so gently getting up to speed. Volvo claims the XC60 will do 0-60 in a brisk 4.5 seconds when it leans on both its hybrid and electric powertrain. In Pure mode, it feels more like “eventually.”

In that way, the XC60 is compromised as an electric car. You gain a gasoline backup but you lose the punchy, always-there performance that people love about EVs. It isn’t terribly energy-efficient either. Divide the range by the usable battery capacity and you’re left with under 2 miles per kilowatt-hour.

But, of course, the electric portion of the XC60 is only half the story—and it accounts for less than half of the system’s full power. For quite a bit more zip, there are a few ways to turn on the gas engine.

2028 Volvo XC60 Long-Range Plug-in Hybrid

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

In Pure mode, you can cruise at up to 87 mph before the accelerator pedal hits what feels like its limit. Push through that, and the engine kicks on, giving you a boost. In the Hybrid setting, the car automatically modulates the electric and gas portions of the powertrain for optimum efficiency, using electricity when appropriate and switching on the full system when you need a bit more power. Power mode keeps the engine on at all times to unlock the car’s full grunt.

What’s nice is there are several adjustments you can make within those settings to further tailor the experience. You can turn creep on or off (call me old-fashioned, but I like it on). You can check a box so that the car always boots up in Pure mode. By selecting Hold or Charge, you can maintain your current state of charge or use the engine to fill it up as you drive. Shifting the gear selector into B mode turns on one-pedal driving, which will bring the car to a full stop even when the gas engine is in use.

2028 Volvo XC60 Long-Range Plug-in Hybrid

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

In all settings, the XC60 rides supremely comfortably and is a pleasant place to be. The interior is luxurious in what now feels like an almost old-school way, with sumptuous leather seats and genuine wood trim on the dash and door panels. It’s not technical and cold like the new EX60 or BMW iX3, nor is it packed to the gills with glitzy plastic like new stuff from Mercedes.

The screen situation is rather modest compared to those cars too. There’s an 11.2-inch, portrait-oriented screen somewhat awkwardly tacked to the center of the dash, and the UI feels plenty quick. I’ll give Volvo points for not putting the vent controls in the screen, and for including prominent physical controls for stuff like the volume and skip track function. But I’ve got to dock it for the lack of one-tap access to the fan speed and cabin temperature.

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There’s also a large digital gauge cluster that’s refreshingly easy to see through the steering wheel. The best part about the whole user interface is its Google Built-in integration, which means your navigation system is just Google Maps. The Gemini AI assistant is included too, and it’s good for asking general knowledge questions. But it’s also rather limited in what car functions it can control. For example, it can adjust the climate controls but won’t turn on your massaging seats.

Early Verdict

Volvo explicitly pitches its PHEVs as a bridge technology, one that lets people dip their toes into the world of electrification and smooths over the eventual switch to EVs. I think the XC60 PHEV fits the bill. It could certainly get more Americans to embrace this relatively unloved powertrain and sell them on the merits of electric propulsion.

2028 Volvo XC60 Long-Range Plug-in Hybrid

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

A bigger battery and nearly 80 miles of range should make this SUV far more usable in electric-only mode than other models, helping people do more of their without sound, emissions, or the need to hit the gas station. The average American drives about 40 miles a day, meaning they wouldn’t even need to mess around with plugging it in every night. For Volvo owners, the situation works out even better; the company says around two-thirds of its U.S. customers commute less than 30 miles a day. On top of all that, the XC60 is just a handsome, comfortable, upscale-feeling daily driver.

But I also think that, for a lot of people, there’s a strong argument in favor of skipping the bridge entirely.

2028 Volvo XC60 Long-Range Plug-in Hybrid

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

If you can charge at home and are willing to spend a decent chunk of change on a car—both prerequisites for the XC60—then there’s a good chance an EV would work well for you too. And it comes with distinct advantages over a plug-in hybrid. (Final pricing for the new XC60 PHEV is still TBD, but the current one starts at $67,595, or close to $8,000 more than the EX60 EV.)

You’ll wake up in the morning with something like 300 miles of electric range, not 78. You’ll be able to drive all day on electric power, not just part of it. You’ll spend even less refueling, and have a better time driving it, given an EV’s superior power delivery and silent operation.

What do you think?

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An onslaught of high-tech EVs like Volvo’s own EX60, with up to 400 miles of range and 400 kW charging, makes the need for a transitional technology look less crucial by the day. But if you’ve done the math and decided that a PHEV is the sweet spot for you, the 2028 XC60 won’t disappoint either.

Contact the author: Tim.Levin@InsideEVs.com

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