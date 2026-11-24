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The 2027 Cadillac Vistiq Gets A Price Bump And More Options

The three-row electric crossover now ships with a native NACS charging port.

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 24, at 6:26am ET

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Cadillac has increased the starting price for the 2027 Vistiq electric SUV.

The most affordable version of the three-row EV now jumps over the $80,000 mark.

Like all 2027 GM EVs, the Vistiq now comes with a native NACS charging port.

The 2027 Cadillac Vistiq just got a little more expensive, as spotted by GM Authority. For the latest iteration of the relatively young three-row electric SUV that slots under the huge Escalade IQ, Cadillac wants between $900 and $1,000 more than a month ago.

The higher starting price doesn’t necessarily mean more equipment, though the Vistiq now comes with a native Tesla-style NACS charging port, just like all the other 2027 EVs made by General Motors.

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

That said, the automaker is not throwing in any complimentary adapters, so owners who want a manufacturer-approved DC fast-charging adapter to use at CCS stalls will have to shell out an extra $189, even if they opt for the top-spec Platinum trim that starts at roughly $100,000.

For what it’s worth, Cadillac is offering a charging adapter bundle that includes a CCS1 adapter and an AC adapter for J1772 stations for a total of $256, which is quite good value for money.

Compared to the 2026 Vistiq, the 2027 model brings two new optional appearance packages and a few new exterior paint colors. The Onyx Package, which is only available on the top Platinum trim, comes with 23-inch black wheels, gloss black nameplates, Obsidian Chrome mirror caps, and puddle lamps that depict the Cadillac logo. Then, there’s the Onyx Lite package, which can be had on the Sport trim only. It features all of the goodies in the big Onyx pack, except the 23-inch wheels.

As standard, the 2027 Cadillac Vistiq comes with 21-inch Bright Silver alloy wheels, a dual-motor powertrain capable of outputting 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, and a 102-kilowatt-hour battery that enables a maximum EPA-estimated range of 305 miles.

The Luxury and Sport trims come standard with an 11.5-kW on-board charger, while the Premium Luxury and Platinum trims come standard with an upgraded on-board charger capable of accepting up to 19.2 kW from a Level 2 dispenser. The uprated on-board charger can be spec’d on the first two trims, too, but it costs an additional $1,480.

Gallery: 2026 Cadillac Vistiq

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Source: Cadillac

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For 2027, the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims cost $900 more than the outgoing model, while the Sport and Platinum trims are now $1,000 more expensive than before. As a result, the 2027 Cadillac Vistiq now starts at $80,395, while the top trim’s MSRP is now $99,495.

All trims get the same powertrain, but the more expensive versions come with more kit as standard.

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