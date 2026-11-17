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Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac EV Owners Can Now Plug And Charge At Electrify America

GM's Energy Pass already included Plug and Charge support at Ionna, EVGo, and ChargePoint stations. But it now supports Electrify America, too.

Photo by: General Motors

Kevin Williams

By: Kevin Williams

Nov 17, at 1:04pm ET

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GM's Energy Pass now supports Plug & Charge for seamless charging at Electrify America stations.

GM says charging starts within 45 seconds after plugging in.

GM Energy Pass supports Plug & Charge for ChargePoint, Ionna, EVGo, and now Electrify America chargers. Tesla Supercharger Plug & Charge support will come in 2027.

The ability to simply plug in at a fast-charging station and start charging within seconds was once a luxury once reserved for Tesla drivers at Superchargers. However, with the advent of Plug & Charge, this seamless operation has come to many other brands, including General Motors. GM announced Plug & Charge support back in 2022, starting with EVGo. Now, Plug & Charge is all in one space via GM's Energy Pass App, with Ionna and ChargePoint added to the Plug & Charge list in 2026. Today, it confirmed support for the largest CCS fast-charging network in the country: Electrify America.

The update comes to CCS-equipped General Motors EVs, with NACS-equipped EVs to follow in early 2027.

To use Plug & Charge with Electrify America (or any other charging network that has a Plug & Charge agreement with GM), the driver must be registered with GM’s Energy Pass in the MyChevrolet, MyGMC, or MyCadillac app. The Energy Pass links your EV with a default payment type, allowing charging stations to start the charging event and bill the driver directly without navigating any other app. The driver doesn’t have to do anything but plug in; there’s no need to use a third-party app or fiddle around with a frustrating interface on the charger itself.

The function works with Ionna, EVGo, and ChargePoint, and now Electrify America. The Energy Pass section of the apps not only controls payment, but serves as a one-stop-shop by showing past charging history and letting you locate and navigate to charging stations. Tesla Supercharging Plug & Charge was announced in summer 2026, but it has not quite yet come to the Energy Pass app yet. It should arrive in 2027.

Photo by: General Motors

In order to get more people behind the wheel of EVs, industry leaders have stressed that the ease and quality of charging stops must improve. This goes beyond just making sure there are enough charging stations available and making sure they’re in working order. From start to finish, the charging experience should be easy and painless. Saving time and making things as seamless as possible should help make the charging experience nearly frictionless, which is a good thing for EV adoption.

“Bringing that experience to GM EV drivers is another important step forward. It removes friction from the charging experience and lets customers focus on what matters: plugging in, charging, and getting back on the road.” Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America, said in a press release.

GM says that on average, the flow of power should start within 45 seconds of plugging in. That is significantly quicker and easier than navigating through a series of menus and apps to start a charging event without Plug & Charge.

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Importantly, the addition of Electrify America brings 6,200 chargers that are capable of speeds of up to 350 kW. Some of GM’s largest EVs, like the Chevrolet Silverado EV or Cadillac Escalade IQ, advertise their charging times when connected these ultra-fast charger.

Participation in GM Energy Pass is optional. If the driver doesn’t want to use it, they are free to use the existing charging station apps to charge the vehicle. But it should be easier to use Energy Pass, at least at Electrify America, EVGo, and Ionna stations.

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