Home

News

VW’s Cheap EVs Are So Popular, Buyers Face Wait Times Of Nearly Two Years

The Spanish factory that assembles the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval is already building 1,000 cars per day, but it’s not enough.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 24, at 3:43am ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

The Volkswagen Group’s Electric Urban Car Family is seeing much higher demand than originally anticipated.

The automaker is scrambling to secure enough battery cells and expand vehicle production in Spain to keep up with orders.

Wait times for the Volkswagen ID. Polo are nearing two years, while some Skoda Epiq customers have to wait 17 months for delivery.

Volkswagen, along with its group siblings, Skoda and Seat, are facing huge demand for their small electric cars, which in turn is leading to wait times that are nearing two years in some cases.

With over 50,000 orders on tap already, the Volkswagen ID. Polo hatchback is one of the most successful models from the Volkswagen Group’s new Electric Urban Car Family, with the most affordable trim having wait times of up to 21 months in Germany, according to Spanish outlet Motor.es. That’s double compared to the 10-month wait times reported earlier this year.

Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo production in Martorell, Spain

Photo by: Volkswagen

It’s a similar story when it comes to the technically similar Skoda Epiq, with over 80,000 orders since its introduction and wait times of up to 17 months for the most popular versions. The Cupra Raval, meanwhile, has amassed roughly 50,000 orders and has faced a multi-day production halt at the Martorell plant in Spain, where it shares an assembly line with the ID. Polo.

Together, the four models that make up the group’s affordable EV family, namely the Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Cupra Raval, the Skoda Epiq, and the Volkswagen ID. Cross, have attracted approximately 150,000 orders in Europe since their debut through the end of September.

It’s worth noting that while the cheap trims of all these cars, which start at around €24,995 ($27,300) in Germany, have put the Volkswagen Group in an unfavorable position, the more expensive versions are scheduled to ship a lot faster. The ID. Polo Sportline currently has a five-month wait time, while customers of the ID. Polo GTI have to wait roughly seven months.

Photo by: Volkswagen

The higher-than-expected demand has put all automakers at the mercy of battery cell suppliers. Currently, the Martorell factory that assembles the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval is working double shifts and has a daily output of up to 1,000 vehicles, but work has already begun to add a third shift, which would increase output to 1,200 vehicles daily.

The expansion is tied to battery production, and while there’s a factory nearby that can build up to 1,200 packs per day, it relies on cells that come from an external supplier. The same goes for the Pamplona plant that assembles the Volkswagen ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq electric crossovers. The two EVs share the same assembly line as VW’s combustion-powered T-Cross and Taigo, both of which bring in more money than their battery-powered counterparts.

What do you think?

View

Comments

A Volkswagen spokesperson told Germany's Automobilwoche that demand has increased “significantly more dynamically than originally expected” and that ramping up production “cannot be adjusted short-term to the same extent as this dynamically increasing demand.”

More employees are being added to the workforce, and Gotion’s new cell factory in Spain is expected to be fully operational early next year, which should help the automaker boost production without relying on outside help.

Related Stories

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Two-Seat Track-Ready EV

The VW ID. Buzz Is Getting A New Job As A Robotaxi

VW’s EV Factory Is Now Taking Cars Apart. There’s Money In It

Volkswagen's EVs Are Selling Like Crazy. That's Actually Hurting Its Profits

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





The Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, And EQE SUV Soldier On For 2027





The BMW iX5 Was Driven Until It Died. It Had A Surprising Amount Of Hidden Range Left





What We Both Thought After Driving The Rivian R2





Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer Delivery

Latest Stories

VW’s Cheap EVs Are So Popular, Buyers Face Wait Times Of Nearly Two Years Nov 24 - Manufacturing / Production -

Ford Has A Dedicated Battery Abuse Team. It Obsesses Over How Cells Fail Nov 23 - Battery Tech -

This Little Electric Truck Looks Like France's Answer To The Slate Nov 23 - News -

Tesla's EVs Could Get One Big Upgrade Next Year Nov 23 - News -

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Maintenance Guide: What Needs Servicing And What Doesn’t Nov 23 - News -

2027 Mercedes GLA Electric First Drive: A Big Upgrade Nov 23 - Car Reviews -

China’s SC01 EV Sports Car Will Get Its Own Factory In Europe Nov 23 - Europe -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Two-Seat Track-Ready EV





Ford Has A Dedicated Battery Abuse Team. It Obsesses Over How Cells Fail





The Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026





This Little Electric Truck Looks Like France's Answer To The Slate





The VW ID. Buzz Is Getting A New Job As A Robotaxi





Tesla's EVs Could Get One Big Upgrade Next Year





Gas Prices Got You Down? This 261-MPG Volkswagen Solves That—For $140,000