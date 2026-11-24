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These Are The Top 10 Black Friday EV Deals. Some Are $25,000 Off

Kia, Lucid, and Polestar are offering massive discounts on their EVs this holiday season.

Photo by: Kia

Suvrat Kothari

By: Suvrat Kothari

Nov 24, at 10:16am ET

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Black Friday is almost here, which means automakers are sweetening the pot with some irresistible incentives on their electric vehicles.

The sweetest of these deals come from Kia, Lucid, and Polestar, which are all offering five-figure cash discounts and attractive leasing and financing rates. If you’ve been on the fence, now might be a great time to find the deal you’ve been waiting for.

There are many more compelling deals which we list in our more comprehensive and regularly updated EV lease and financing post, which you can read here.

As always, note that the offers below change depending on where you live. It’s always good practice to check with multiple dealerships in your area for the best rates. Your credit score also impacts the deal you get.

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All these programs have a deadline and many expire at the end of November, so you might want to act quick. If we’ve missed any important EV offer, feel free to let us know in the comments.

These are our top 10 Black Friday EV discounts, lease offers, and financing deals:

2026 Kia EV9

Photo by: Kia

$10,000 customer cash available through Jan. 4.

Lease: $439 per month for 36 months with $5,000 down.

Financing: 0% APR for 60 months with a $5,000 discount.

Find the deals on Kia's website.

2026 Volkswagen ID.4

Photo by: Volkswagen

$10,000 customer bonus, available through Nov. 30.

Find the deals on Volkswagen's website.

2026 Kia Niro EV

$10,000 in savings, available before Jan. 4.

Lease: $239 per month for 24 months.

Financing: 0% APR for 72 months with $3,500 in APR bonus cash.

Find the deals on Kia's website.

2027 Lucid Air

Photo by: Lucid Motors

$10,000 cash offer on purchase, available through Nov. 30.

$2,000 loyalty discount.

$3,500 discount for shoppers buying their first ever EV.

Find the deals on Lucid's website.

2027 Lucid Gravity

Photo by: Lucid Motors

$15,000 Black Friday credit, available through Nov. 30.

$3,000 loyalty discount.

$3,500 discount for shoppers buying their first ever EV.

Find the deals on Lucid's website.

2025 Polestar 3

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

$25,000 cash discount.

$4,000 loyalty bonus towards lease or purchase.

$2,000 conquest discount on lease or purchase for buyers switching from other brands.

Find the deals on Polestar's website.

2025 Polestar 4

Photo by: Patrick George

$25,000 cash discount.

$19,000 toward a lease.

$18,000 toward financing.

Find the deals on Polestar's website.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 (S Trim)

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

$7,000 retail bonus cash if you take delivery before Nov. 30.

Lease: $419 per month for 36 months with $5,000 down.

Find the deals on Hyundai's website.

2026 Kia EV6

Photo by: Patrick George

$5,000 customer cash.

Lease: $369 per month for 36 months with $4,500 down.

Financing: 0% APR for 60 months.

Find the deals on Kia's website.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Photo by: Patrick George

$5,000 finance allowance available through Jan. 4.

2.9% APR for 60 months.

Find the deals on Cadillac's website.

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