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Tesla FSD V15 Makes Your Drive Look Like Grand Theft Auto

The new follow camera shows where the car is going and what’s around. Tesla says FSD now handles critical safety situations 25 times better, too.

Photo by: Tesla

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 22, at 3:33am ET

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FSD V15’s GTA-style follow camera shows where your Tesla plans to turn or park.

Tesla claims a 25-fold drop in critical driver interventions but doesn't share the baseline reference.

V15 learns from other Tesla drivers’ routes at the start and end of trips. Tesla says it also spots potholes and debris more reliably.

Tesla’s latest version of Full Self-Driving lets you swing a virtual camera around your car like you’re cruising through Leonida in Grand Theft Auto. It’s a neat trick, especially when you consider that the Tesla has to generate the scenery as it goes. It also gets a little floating arrow, which now lets you know which roundabout exit it’s going to take.

The feature is called Tesla Reality View, and it’s reaching early-access users with FSD V15. The earlier parking display drew outlines of nearby objects, but this one recreates the street around you in real time and shows where FSD intends to turn or park. You can have this on the whole screen, split it with the map, or let the map take over instead. There’s also a quieter cabin mode, and even the turn signal now fades sound after a few clicks.

Tesla’s biggest FSD V15 claim takes a little unpacking. The manufacturer says it's now 25 times safer when it does critical interventions. The upgrade to the software that interprets camera images was trained on millions of internet videos and shared with its Robotaxi and Optimus programs.

What’s not clear is the starting figure. How many miles did the previous version go between critical interventions, and under what conditions? Tesla doesn’t say.

Will drivers actually notice? Tesla says V15 is better at spotting potholes, small animals, signs, and debris, including chains (which have been known to cause crashes drawing federal scrutiny). It should also avoid deep standing water and choose more appropriate speeds in school zones and bad weather.

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Tesla says the navigation now learns from the routes other Teslas actually take, initially at the start and end of a trip. Tesla plans to extend that approach to the whole route later. Once you arrive, the map can show several parking options, and FSD uses your parking history to help pick one. It’s another application of the fleet learning feature Tesla demonstrated with V12.

V15 can also slow for a speed camera, but if you override it twice for the same camera, the car will remember your preference. Bike Rack Mode lets FSD operate with a rack on the tow hitch, though it won’t automatically reverse for you at the destination, leaving parking up to you. Autopark, Summon and backup warnings are disabled in that mode.

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In a roughly 25-minute drive, Sawyer Merritt found V15 more cautious around pedestrians than V14. In one parking lot, he said the car braked for someone running across its path before he spotted them himself.

While parking, Merritt could see which space FSD had picked, but tapping another space did nothing. He had to switch to manual, select the spot, and reengage FSD. It then parked where he wanted. That parking maneuver makes a pretty good case for the GTA graphics, which now give you a much better idea of what’s around the car and what it’s about to do, but the 25-fold safety improvement claim will need more than a drive to Best Buy to judge.

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