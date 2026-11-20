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Lucid Is Slashing $15,000 Off The Gravity, But The Deal Won’t Last Long

For those who prefer to go down the sedan route, the Lucid Air is also getting a huge discount.

Photo by: Patrick George

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 20, at 5:16am ET

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Lucid is offering up to $15,000 in discounts for Gravity and Air purchases.

The Black Friday Credit applies to 2027 models only and can’t be combined with any other incentive.

Customers need to act quickly, though, as the offer expires in less than two weeks.

Lucid Motors is holding its own Black Friday, and the American EV startup has some pretty sweet deals on the table. For a limited time, customers can purchase a 2027 Lucid Gravity SUV with a $15,000 discount, while buyers who prefer an electric sedan can get a 2027 Lucid Air for $10,000 less.

The incentives effectively lower the starting price of the Gravity family hauler to $66,750, down from the usual $81,750, while the Air sedan’s MSRP goes down to $66,400, making the two luxury EVs more appealing than usual.

All 2027 Lucid models are eligible for the Black Friday Credit, but only if customers take delivery by November 30.

Photo by: Lucid Motors

All this being said, there is some small print that needs to be considered, with the most important limitation being time. The Black Friday Credit, as Lucid calls it, is only valid for cars ordered and delivered by November 30, which completely eliminates build-to-order cars from the equation, given how Lucid quotes at least eight weeks for a custom Air or Gravity build.

In other words, the only EVs eligible for the hefty discounts are those in inventory. Thankfully, there are plenty of those, with several Air Touring and Gravity Touring models available now and ready for the company’s generous incentive.

Besides having to take delivery of a new car by the end of the month, there are two other things to consider: the vehicles need to be bought with cash or through third-party financing, and the Black Friday Credit cannot be combined with other offers, incentives, or discounts.

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That’s an important distinction, because Lucid has a few other offers on the table, including a $3,500 discount for people who want to lease a new Air or Gravity EV, a $3,000 loyalty offer for customers who already own a Lucid, and a $1,000 Demo Drive Credit for people who order a new Lucid after test driving one.

When it comes to leasing, the 2027 Gravity Touring can be leased for $749 per month for 36 months with $6,249 due at signing, while the 2027 Air Touring can be leased for $859 per month for 36 months with $7,359 due at signing.

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The base Gravity Touring has an EPA-estimated range of 337 miles and is powered by two electric motors that make a combined 560 horsepower. The Air sedan’s entry-level trim is called Pure, but none of the available vehicles in Lucid’s inventory are spec’d like that. Instead, the company has several Air Touring models in stock, which start at $81,400. Powered by two electric motors with a combined 620 hp, the Air Touring is good for 431 miles on a full charge and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds.

If you’re looking for more lease and financing deals, make sure to check out our dedicated article, which is regularly updated with the latest offers.

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