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How Does The REO Runabout Stack Up Against Slate?

REO is like the gas-powered version of Slate but how does it compare on paper?

Photo by: REO

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 17, at 1:43pm ET

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Like the idea of a Slate but don't want an EV? Well, an upstart from Dallas, Texas has just the thing for you. That is, if it ever becomes a reality. Startup company REO recently unveiled renderings of its new truck, dubbed the Runabout. It's a similar idea to Slate, with just one basic frame, three different body variants to choose from, no frills, a bunch of customization, and a sub-$30,000 price tag. The main difference is that that Runabout uses a four-cylinder gas engine, rather than electric motors. So how does it compare to Slate?

First, let's look at price. The most basic Slate you can get—cheekily called "The Blank Slate"—costs $24,950, and it's a two-door pickup with nothing more than some seats, a steering wheel, a battery, and a single rear electric motor to get you around. There's no radio, power windows, or screens to speak of.

The cheapest REO you can get will be the Runabout T4X, which costs $21,500*. Note the asterisk, as REO says the current listed price is an estimate, and the company has no factory or clear plans for getting it to market. For that shockingly low price, it's estimated that you'll get a four-cylinder engine, a choice of either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, and mechanical four-wheel drive. It's a two-door, two-seat pickup with drop-down sides for the bed, like a Kei truck.

Photo by: Tedward / YouTube

What four-cylinder engine will the Runabout have and which manufacturer will supply it? REO isn't saying. There are far more questions than answers so far. REO does say that it has a "targeted powertrain life of 500,000 miles." To quote myself reading that in the press release: "lol."

While Slate uses a hybrid body-on-frame style chassis, the REO has an old-school ladder frame, like a classic pickup. It's similar to slate in that it offers modular body styles, but with key differences. There's a two-door pickup and an SUV version, like Slate, but there's also a four-door pickup, which Slate doesn't have. REO claims its truck has solid rear axles, too, to give it more off-road credibility.

The design isn't bad, even if it looks like a Grand Theft Auto version of an Australian-market Land Cruiser, but that's to be expected. REO hired longtime automotive designer Frank Stephenson, whose previous work includes the first BMW-owned Mini Cooper, the Maserati MC12, and the McLaren P1. Overall, it looks handsome enough and utilitarian, even if all the photos are just renders at this point.

Photo by: REO

Inside, REO's truck is said to be pretty barebones (it hasn't been revealed yet), but not as barebones as Slate's. There's a digital screen for gauges and one for navigation, but everything else has a physical control. You're probably wondering if it has power or hand-crank windows. REO used its press release to throw a little shade: " Each model will feature power windows for convenience: hand-cranks are best left to others."

The entire idea behind REO is to offer the sort of basic pickups customers loved in the '80s and '90s, trucks that were simple utilitarian workhorses and nothing else. It's an admirable goal, especially given how expensive pickups have become. But do customers want to go backward in powertrain technology, especially with affordable mainstream electric trucks like the Ford Fathom coming to market soon?

Photo by: REO

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So for less money, you can get a potentially more capable truck, in a similar configuration as the Slate, with a bit of extra interior comfort. But you lose the electric powertrain, which reduces maintenance and fuel costs. Instead, you'll have to make due with a generic four-cylinder of some sort. There is one big "if," though. You can only buy one if REO ever actually makes it. Sure, having a design by Frank Stephenson helps it feel more real, but just because they found the money to pay him to design something doesn't mean they'll actually get around to building it.

Slate is already here, it's ready to launch production vehicles soon. We've seen them in person, touched them, and tested them. Until REO can actually muster a viable product, it should probably avoid throwing anymore shade in its press releases.

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