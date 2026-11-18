Home

Kia

News

Kia Made Its First EV 40 Years Ago. It Shows How Far Electric Cars Have Come

The Kia Besta EV was made for the 1986 Asian Games. Decades later, the brand is back to making EV vans alongside its other models.

Photo by: Kia

Kevin Williams

By: Kevin Williams

Nov 18, at 4:50pm ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Kia made its first EV ever 40 years ago by converting a diesel-powered Besta van to electric.

The Besta EV was made for the 1986 Asian Games, as a way to keep time for marathon runners without exhaust fumes bothering the competitors.

The Besta EV had an estimated 35 kWh battery.

Kia has cemented itself as one of the world’s premier EV manufacturers. However, although the brand now has a full line of EVs from big to small, this didn’t happen in a vacuum, nor was it an overnight development. No, it took time, work, and years of research and learning. This week, Kia itself acknowledged just how far it’s come over 40 years of EV development. It's first EV, a converted version of the Kia Besta, mirrors one of its latest EV efforts, the Kia PV5 van.

Kia’s first EV launched in 1986 and was important for several reasons. It was based on a van called the Besta. This was Kia’s first self-developed van, replacing the Mazda-based Bongo van that it was making before.

The 1986 Asian Games needed a vehicle that could be used as a timekeeping van for marathon runners. The vehicle would need to be able to keep pace with the marathon and house timekeeping and camera equipment without disturbing the runners with exhaust fumes. Thus, Kia ripped out the 2.0-liter diesel engine from the Besta and replaced it with an electric motor and 35 kWh worth of batteries.

Photo by: Kia

The range wasn’t great, but it was enough to do the whole 26.1-mile marathon on one charge. Most importantly, Kia says it was South Korea’s first-ever EV. The brand would go on to continue developing EVs, with its Pride EV hatchback becoming Korea’s first EV certified for commercial sale in 1993, albeit not a full-series production run. This car, which you may have known in gas form as the Ford Festiva, launched with a 17.4 kWh battery and solar panels that Kia said were good for almost ten miles of additional range.

Eventually, Kia made its first series production model, the Kia Ray EV, in 2011. Three years later, the Kia Soul EV came to market in 2014, which was the U.S.'s first-ever Kia-made EV.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

What do you think?

View

Comments

It’s very interesting to see just how quickly Kia’s EV prowess has grown. There’s only a four-year gap between the Kia Soul EV and the Kia Niro EV. Within four years, the Kia Soul EV’s 93-mile range jumped to 238 miles for the Kia Niro EV. In a relatively short amount of time, Kia’s EVs went from being useful as a second car to having enough range to be a sole vehicle.

And it hasn’t stopped since then, either. Forty years later, the brand has returned to making EV commercial vehicles. Kia’s PV5 is on sale in much of the world (except the U.S. and Canada), mirroring Kia’s first EV efforts with its Besta van in 1986. It has a full line of EV models, although we are missing some in the U.S., like the EV2, EV4, and EV5, on offer. There’s a reason why so many buyers are choosing Kia EVs; EVs make up 37% of Kia’s UK sales. There’s a lot to choose from, and they’re all strong options.

Related Articles

Nearly 1 In 3 Hyundais Sold In October Was A Hybrid As High Gas Prices Push Buyers To Pivot

Kia Plans To Take On Affordable Chinese EVs In Canada With Its Sub-$40K EV3

Kia Expects The Affordable EV3 To Be Its Best-Selling EV In The U.S.

The 2027 Kia EV9 Gets Some Standard Features That Used To Be Optional

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





‘We’re Moving Really Fast’: Ionna CEO On 500 kW EV Chargers And Flagship New Location





Every EV Motor Type Explained: They Aren't All The Same





I Tried Mercedes' Answer To Tesla FSD. Here's How It Went





Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Guide: What Needs Servicing And What Doesn't

Latest Stories

Kia Made Its First EV 40 Years Ago. It Shows How Far Electric Cars Have Come Nov 18 - News -

The BMW i3 Has The Nurburgring Skills To Match Its Impressive Range Nov 18 - News -

Ford Just Started Fathom LFP Battery Production In Michigan. It's A Big Deal Nov 18 - Battery Tech -

This GM EV1 Lives After A Painstaking Restoration Nov 18 - News -

‘We’re Moving Really Fast’: Ionna CEO On 500 kW EV Chargers And Flagship New Location Nov 18 - Charging -

BMW's First U.S.-Made EV Is Now Rolling Off The Assembly Line Nov 18 - Manufacturing / Production -

EV Owners Aren’t Worried About Their Batteries. They’re Worried About Myths Nov 18 - News -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





The Best Hybrid SUVs To Buy In 2026





The BMW i3 Has The Nurburgring Skills To Match Its Impressive Range





The Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026





Ford Just Started Fathom LFP Battery Production In Michigan. It's A Big Deal





Nearly 1 In 3 Hyundais Sold In October Was A Hybrid As High Gas Prices Push Buyers To Pivot





This GM EV1 Lives After A Painstaking Restoration





The 2027 Kia EV9 Gets Some Standard Features That Used To Be Optional