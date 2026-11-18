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The Polestar 4 Is Getting Vehicle-To-Load, But The U.S. And Canada Are Left Out

American and Canadian owners are not completely left out, though, with the latest OTA update adding a few useful features.

Photo by: Polestar

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 18, at 4:50am ET

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Polestar is adding several new features to the Polestar 4 electric crossover.

An over-the-air software update will be sent to all vehicles on the road.

Vehicle-to-load, a Camping Mode, and an automatic parking assistant are included.

The Polestar 4 electric crossover is getting several new features through an over-the-air software update. The Chinese-owned, Swedish-based automaker said the latest P4.3.0 version will be available for all Polestar 4s on the road, but the feature list will vary depending on where the cars were sold.

The biggest news is the addition of vehicle-to-load (V2L), which allows owners to export power from the car’s high-voltage battery through a dedicated adapter that plugs into the charging port. The Polestar 4 can provide up to 3.3 kilowatts of power for camping equipment, tools, appliances, and other electronic devices.

Photo by: Polestar

That being said, the feature will not be available in the United States, Canada, or South Korea. The Polestar 4 has been the company’s best-selling model stateside ever since the Polestar 2 was discontinued, and leaving this feature out is a huge downer for American and Canadian owners.

But not all hope is lost. The latest software version comes with other goodies, which will be available globally, including a Camping Mode that keeps the air conditioning system and some USB outlets active when the car is switched off. Together with V2L, it makes the Polestar 4 a true off-grid camping machine, as long as you live in Europe.

2026- and 2027-model-year cars that were spec’d with the Pilot Pack will be able to automatically steer and brake into perpendicular parking spaces after updating to the latest software version. Meanwhile, the newly added Valet Mode can put the owner’s mind at ease when handing the car to a stranger, with restricted vehicle access, configurable speed limits, and glovebox locking.

Photo by: Polestar

Drivers who use compatible Android smartphones from Google or Samsung can use their devices as digital keys. Customers can lock, unlock, and start their vehicle using their smartphone. The addition of the digital key feature for Android devices comes after Polestar introduced it for Apple iOS users last year.

On top of it all comes Android Automotive OS 15, a newer version of the operating system designed specifically for cars. Polestar says the infotainment system is now more responsive and the car starts up faster than before.

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“Over-the-air updates allow the Polestar 4 to continue to evolve long after delivery, and this latest update brings some of the most widely requested customer features,” said Johanna Bergh, Head of Product Management at Polestar. “From V2L and Camping mode to digital key and Android 15, all Polestar 4 vehicles become even more capable, versatile and connected through software alone.”

Polestar is now on its last legs in the United States, after it was effectively banned from selling cars here from the 2027 model year onward. The company still has a handful of Polestar and Polestar 4 models in stock, and it has some extremely attractive offers to try to empty lots by the year’s end. The Polestar 4, for example, has a $25,000 incentive for cash purchases and a $19,000 incentive for leases. The same $25,000 cash bonus also applies to the larger Polestar 3.

Gallery: Polestar 4 vehicle-to-load and Android Automotive OS 15 update

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Source: Polestar

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