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Tesla Drivers Can Now Plug In And Charge Automatically at Ionna Stations

After enabling the feature in a smartphone app, drivers can forget about manually paying for charging at Ionna.

Photo by: Ionna

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 16, at 3:57am ET

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Tesla EVs can Autocharge at Ionna stations, thanks to a partnership with a third-party smartphone application.

With Autocharge, Tesla owners can just plug in and charge, and the billing will happen automatically.

A one-time in-app setup is required.

Tesla drivers can now seamlessly charge their electric cars at Ioona Rechargeries using a feature called Autocharge, as reported by State of Charge. With Autocharge, EVs can simply be plugged in, and the session will start automatically, without the driver having to do anything. Billing is also handled automatically, but a one-time setup needs to be completed to enable the functionality to work in the background.

In Tesla and Ionna’s case, a third-party smartphone application is needed to get started, as the charging network doesn’t have its own app. Drivers need to download and set up the Presto Charging app, which bundles over 190,000 chargers across the United States.

The setup involves creating an account with Presto Charging, scanning the car’s VIN for validation, and manually starting the first charging session in the app. While the initial charging session is active, an “Enable Autocharge” option will appear on the screen, which needs to be confirmed by the driver.

After this initial learning session, charging at Ionna locations will start automatically, and the driver’s payment method will be used to pay for the dispensed energy automatically.

To be clear, Presto Charging’s Autocharge function is not the same as Plug & Charge, even though it works in a similar way. With Plug & Charge, the EV communicates directly with the charger using a digital certificate, while Autocharge uses the car’s charging port network address to identify the vehicle and authorize it with a specific charger. In this case, the Presto Charging app takes the car’s information, checks it, and passes it to the charger, which starts the charging session.

Ionna Rechargeries feature CCS and NACS connectors

Photo by: Kevin Williams/InsideEVs

Plug & Charge is generally regarded as being a more secure option, but Presto Charging claims it constantly monitors sessions to prevent any issues. For instance, if the same vehicle appears as charging in a different location than the charger, the platform can flag it and fix it. Presto Charging handles all of the charging history and user data, which could be useful, considering Ionna doesn’t offer a way of keeping track of charging stops at its stations.

To make the feature more appealing to Tesla owners, the first session using Autocharge at Ionna is free. After that, pricing will be similar to Ionna’s regular offering, though it’s important to note that Presto Charging will get a small share to keep the lights on and squash any potential bugs. Other automakers have enabled Plug & Charge at Ionna, and drivers can use the card terminals at all stations to pay for charging.

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It’s an important step for Ionna, which is still small compared to Tesla’s own Supercharger network, but has made significant progress when it comes to the quality of charging sessions. According to J.D. Power’s latest driver satisfaction survey, Ionna ranked first, and it’s hardly surprising, given how we’ve always had great experiences with the company’s chargers. They always work, they’re fast, and there are clean amenities nearby.

Last month, Ionna opened its 200th station, marking a huge milestone for the up-and-coming company. In total, the network now has over 1,600 ports across the country—double compared to seven months ago—and it’s not slowing down. No fewer than 80 new locations are under construction, and more are planned.

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