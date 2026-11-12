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Tesla’s Cheapest Cybertruck Ever Is An RC Racer That Goes 37 MPH

The real Cybertruck is more expensive than ever, and it’s going away next year. Now, though, there’s a miniature version, too.

Photo by: Tesla

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 12, at 3:27am ET

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Tesla is selling a small-scale remote-controlled Cybertruck racer.

The Cybertruck RC Racer can reach speeds of up to 37 mph at distances up to 326 feet.

It has all-wheel drive, long-travel suspension, and electronic stability control.

The Tesla Cybertruck was never as affordable as Elon Musk envisioned back in 2019, when the angular electric pickup truck was unveiled as a concept. Now, though, the American EV maker is selling a sub-$1,000 miniature version of the controversial model, right on the verge of its discontinuation.

The Tesla Cybertruck RC Racer was added to the company’s web shop today, as spotted by Tesla enthusiast Sawyer Merritt on X. The 1:10-scale remote-controlled EV features all-wheel drive, a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, and independent suspension with plenty of travel.

The company claims its RC Racer’s 2.4-gigaherz radio system can maintain high-speed stability at distances of up to 326 feet (100 meters), while an optional Gyro feature adds counter-steering to help prevent spinouts.

A single brushless motor sends power to both axles through a set of drive shafts, enabling a top speed of 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour). That’s very impressive, and it makes the small-scale Cybertruck faster than all low-speed vehicles (LSVs) in the United States, which are capped at just 25 mph.

Tesla bundles a USB-C charger in the box, which is a welcome addition in a world where smartphone makers are no longer including charging cables, let alone charging bricks. The Cybertruck RC Racer has an advertised run time of up to 20 minutes, and judging from the promotional video posted on the company’s website, it looks like a ton of fun.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck RC Racer

4

Source: Tesla

To charge the battery, the polycarbonate body needs to be removed from the chassis via the quick-release clips. Then, the battery needs to be disconnected from the motor and connected to the on-board charger, and charging can begin via the USB-C port on the side of the chassis. According to Tesla, a full charge may take up to three hours, which can be a bit of a buzzkill, but the company said it will soon start selling spare parts for the RC Racer, so buyers will probably be able to get a spare battery or two to keep the fun going for longer.

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The included transmitter has a side wheel for steering and a trigger for acceleration, braking, and reverse. Separate controls for the throttle trim, steering alignment trim, steering reverse, and gyro stability assist are also included. The transmitter is powered by four AA batteries, which are not included in the box.

Tesla’s Cybertryck RC Racer is available now for $350 on the company’s online shop, with the first shipments expected to arrive at customers’ doors starting next week. According to the company, the RC car is not suitable for children under 14 years old.

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