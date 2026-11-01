Rivian’s ‘Boring’ Commercial Van Is Turning Into A Secret Weapon

Rivian's R2 is widely seen as its ticket to long-term profitability. But a less glamorous EV is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Rivian has seen more demand from Amazon for its EDV commercial van this year, CEO RJ Scaringe said on an earnings call this week.

The EV startup's revenue from Amazon has nearly tripled this year.

The R2 is clearly the star of the show for Rivian. Designed from the start to be cheaper than its flagship R1 line of rugged EVs, the $45,000 (eventually) crossover is Rivian’s first real shot at taking on the Tesla Model Y and a shiny beacon of hope for its scramble toward profitability. The gamble is paying off. On Thursday, the California startup announced that the R2 was its best-selling vehicle in Q3, just a few months after it hit the market in June.

But there’s another, less flashy vehicle in Rivian’s stable that’s quietly cleaning up and becoming a serious revenue driver: the humble EDV commercial van. You’ve probably seen the bug-eyed cargo-hauler silently doing Amazon-delivery duty in your neighborhood. Get ready to see a whole lot more of them.

“This year we have seen a significant step up in the level of demand from Amazon,” Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said on an earnings call this week. He said the logistics giant, which was an early Rivian investor, is scooping up more vans due to the vehicle’s lower running costs. That’s not hard to believe, given the lower maintenance burden of running EVs generally and the eye-watering price for diesel these days.

Rivian says its seeing more demand from Amazon for its EDV commercial delivery van.

“It's creating true and very real structural cost advantages that are leading Amazon to double down to continue to buy more vehicles,” Scaringe said.

While Rivian doesn’t break out delivery volumes across models, the company’s financials point to a booming van business. In just the third quarter, Amazon paid Rivian $596 million, more than it did through the first three quarters of last year combined. So far this year, Rivian booked $1.6 billion in revenue from Amazon—primarily related to EDV sales—a nearly threefold increase year-over-year.

It faces a shrinking competitive field, too, as other players in the medium-duty EV space struggle to gain traction or bow out. Ford has sold fewer than 700 E-Transit vans this year, an 85% drop over the same period in 2025, and it canceled a next-generation model. General Motors axed its BrightDrop electric delivery vans entirely late last year.

Rivian executives wouldn't comment on speculation about a deal with Walmart, but RJ Scaringe said it's in talks with other EDV customers.

It’s really Rivian and other EV startups that are driving the electrification of commercial vehicles in America, says Ray Minjares, who runs the heavy-duty vehicles program at the International Council on Clean Transportation. Rivian is leading in medium-duty EVs, he said, while Tesla’s Semi is making waves in long-haul trucking. Harbinger Motors, another U.S. startup, just struck a deal to supply 2,000 electric trucks to FedEx.

“The dynamics that are playing out now in the U.S. market are basically being led by the EV-only manufacturers,” he said.

Rivian is doubling down. Last year, it opened up fleet orders to companies apart from Amazon, starting at $79,900 for the smaller model. This week it said it started delivering two new EDV variants to Amazon that are aimed at tackling more rural routes: One has all-wheel drive, while another has a bigger battery and 30% more range.

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And another big partnership could be in the works; a photo of an EDV on a transporter truck wearing a Walmart livery went viral this week. Rivian avoided commenting on the photo directly when analysts asked about it on the earnings call this week, but Scaringe said the company is talking to other potential EDV customers.

What do you think?

“We do see other commercial operators, as they start to really look at ways to drive more efficiency into the business, starting to look at the EDV,” he said. “And we're excited for those potential future customers on this program as well.”

Contact the author: Tim.Levin@InsideEVs.com

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