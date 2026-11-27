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EVs Outsold Gas And Diesel Cars Combined In The EU In October

A year ago, gas and diesel had a 127,000-car lead. This October, EVs finished nearly 70,000 cars ahead.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 27, at 10:15am ET

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EVs outsold gas and diesel cars combined in the EU in October, reversing the result from a year earlier.

Germany and France drove much of the growth, though the shift looks different elsewhere in the EU.

Hybrids still lead the market, even as a wider choice of affordable EVs gives buyers more reasons to go fully electric.

The European Union registered about 24,000 more new cars last month than in October 2025. Fully electric cars alone added more than 106,000 to the tally, while sales of gasoline-only cars fell by nearly 30% and diesel sales dropped by 31%.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the EU registered 279,799 fully electric passenger cars in October, marking a significant year-over-year jump of 61.4%. Gasoline cars accounted for 158,970 registrations, and diesels added another 51,177.

This means that for every three new gas or diesel cars that hit EU roads last month, roughly four new EVs joined them. ACEA counts hybrids separately, including mild hybrids with a gasoline or diesel engine.

One year ago, in October 2025, the big news was that plug-in hybrids had overtaken diesel through the first ten months across the EU, UK and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) markets. Within the EU itself, fully electric cars still accounted for just 16.4% of registrations over that period. Even in October alone, gasoline cars comfortably outsold EVs, even before you added diesels.

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Then came December 2025, when EVs outsold gasoline cars across the EU for the first time. By the third quarter of 2026, EVs had passed gas and diesel combined. The margin back then was about 55,000 cars across July, August and September. In October, EVs cleared that margin in a single month.

Significant EV sales growth in Germany and France explains much of the jump. Between them, they saw about 69,500 more electric car registrations than in October 2025, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the EU’s increase.

In Germany, more than 94,000 new EVs hit the road in October, making up 37% of the country’s new-car market that month. France registered nearly 62,000 EVs, enough to outsell conventional hybrids, which accounted for about 55,400 cars.

The same shift looks rather different in Romania. EV registrations rose almost 47% in October even as the overall car market shrank. That was enough for electric cars to beat gasoline cars by just seven registrations, 1,495 to 1,488. Add diesels back in and combustion still wins. Meanwhile, Romanians registered more than 6,600 conventional hybrids, comfortably ahead of either.

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This reflects a broader trend across the EU, where hybrids remain the most popular choice. Full and mild hybrids accounted for 36% of registrations through October, against 23.4% for fully electric cars. Gas and diesel also retain a combined lead so far this year. What’s changed is how small that lead has become. At this point last year, gas and diesel together outsold EVs by more than two to one.

Ten months into 2026, the tally stands at 2.62 million to 2.21 million, and the most recent month went decisively to the cars with a plug and no engine.

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The number of electric models on offer in Europe grew by about half in a year, and many of the new additions were small and affordable models. Buyers shopping for a small hatchback now have the Renault 5, Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo to choose from.

Actually getting one is another matter. VW has reportedly taken more than 50,000 ID. Polo orders, with German buyers facing wait times of up to 21 months for the cheapest version.

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