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This Audi E-Tron EV Has 125,000 Miles. Replacing Its Battery Was A Huge Pain

Despite being just five to six years old, this Audi SUV needed a pack replacement, and the job was really laborious.

Photo by: Out Of Spec Renew

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 27, at 7:40am ET

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Most EV batteries last longer than the cars themselves, but this Audi e-tron is different.

After six years and 125,000 miles, its pack died, leaving the car immobilized.

Out of Spec Renew took on the battery replacement job, and it wasn’t easy.

Electric car batteries are known to last far longer than people often believe, but as always, there are outliers. This particular 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback is one of them, with its traction battery biting the dust after covering roughly 125,000 miles. The rest of the car is in great shape, but the dead battery meant that it couldn’t go anywhere, so Alex from Out of Spec Renew took on the job of replacing the pack.

It was not easy, to say the least.

The first step was to find out what actually caused the battery to fail. After a bit of digging in the diagnostics software, one module reported it had a 0% state of charge, yet the voltage reading was maxed out. A dozen other modules also reported voltage inconsistencies, sealing the fate of the unit.

A replacement battery from a crash-damaged EV that had roughly 30,000 miles on the clock was chosen as a swap-in replacement, and the work began to remove the dead pack. Like on most EVs, it was a fairly straightforward job, but when it came to installing the replacement unit, some minor problems transformed the whole thing into a multi-day affair. The replacement pack was slightly damaged at one corner, which compromised the seal.

As a result, the top lids had to be transferred from the dead battery to the replacement battery, which was quite the pain. A coolant fitting and the pyro fuse were also transferred, as they were also damaged.

But the job was far from over. After buttoning everything up, the car wouldn’t start because its brain wouldn’t authorize the replacement components, which had stored crash codes from the dismantled vehicle.

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Alex tried to sort things out on his own, but ultimately external help was called in to program all of the replacement parts and convince them that they’re in the right place. With that done, a job that should have taken one or two days to complete needed nearly a week of labor and came with some unexpected extra costs.

All that being said, the car now works perfectly fine and should keep on going for many more miles.

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