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Europe Gets This Tiny New Suzuki EV. It Makes A Mini Look Big

The new electric Ignis is a foot shorter than a two-door Mini Cooper S, yet Suzuki still found room for rear doors and four seats.

Photo by: Suzuki

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 25, at 1:59pm ET

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The four-seat Ignis has rear doors, enough room for a family, and can do a U-turn in just 29.5 feet.

A 26-kWh LFP battery powers a 90-hp front motor. Suzuki has yet to announce range or pricing.

The Ignis reaches Europe in summer 2027 to face rivals including the Dacia Spring and BYD Dolphin Surf.

Suzuki left the U.S. car market in 2012, but it still builds the kind of small hatchbacks European buyers have long favored, now also powered by electricity. Its latest is the Ignis EV, a city car that measures just 11 feet 9 inches long (3.57 meters). It’s due in Europe in summer 2027, when it will face a new generation of small EVs from both European and Chinese automakers.

The Ignis is Suzuki’s first subcompact electric car developed for global markets, but its roots are in Japan. The company recently launched the e Sky there, an electric kei car that supplies the basis for the Ignis’s body and powertrain. The Ignis still has the typical kei proportions (it's tall and narrow), but Suzuki says it took the car onto European city streets and winding roads to tune the suspension and power delivery, making it more appealing to the people it hopes will buy one.

Gallery: Suzuki Ignis (2027)

13

Source: Suzuki

A 26-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery sits under the floor of Suzuki’s dedicated Heartect-e electric platform. Yes, that really is what it's called. Up front, the motor, inverter, and reduction gears share a single compact assembly that sends 90 horsepower and 98 pound-feet (133 Nm) to the front wheels. Suzuki says it chose LFP for safety and longevity, but it hasn’t given the European car a range or charging figure yet.

The Ignis EV has a very tight 29.5-foot (9-meter) turning circle. Its overhangs are tiny, giving it a wheel-at-each-corner stance that looks unique while maximizing available interior room. The LED signatures at both ends take their shape from digital numerals, and the dark pillars give the roof a floating look.

Inside, a curve runs from the dashboard into the doors, with a wide display and a ceramic-inspired storage tray across the dash. Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki credits the company’s decades of building Japanese mini vehicles for its ability to provide a genuinely usable cabin in such a small footprint.

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For decades, European brands had most of this business to themselves. If you wanted an inexpensive car that could squeeze down a narrow street, Fiat would happily sell you a Panda, Renault a Twingo and Volkswagen an Up. Chinese automakers see an opening as those buyers go electric.

Leapmotor brought the T03 to Europe through its partnership with Stellantis, while BYD adapted its Chinese-market Seagull for Europe and called it the Dolphin Surf. Driving the latter, what stood out to me was how well it drove, how little felt cheap, and how much kit it had for its sub-€20,000 starting price.

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By the time the Ignis arrives next year, European buyers will have had plenty of practice shopping for small EVs. Renault has revived both the 5 and the Twingo as electric cars, and there’s also the related Dacia Spring. Volkswagen has the ID. Polo, Cupra has the Raval, and Skoda has the Epiq, and there definitely seems to be demand for them. In September, a major VW dealer group reported more than 30,000 orders for the ID. Polo and a waiting list stretching to ten months.

That leaves one big question for the little Suzuki. What will it cost? Consider the redesigned Dacia Spring. Dacia moved production from China to Slovenia, shared the electric Twingo’s underpinnings, and produced a car that starts at €17,900 in Italy. It gets up to 155 miles (250 kilometers) of WLTP range from a battery only slightly larger than the one in the Ignis.

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