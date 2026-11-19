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Genesis Is Finally Getting Into The U.S. Hybrid Market

Hyundai and Kia have been selling an absurd number of hybrids. Now, Genesis is finally getting in on the action.

Photo by: Genesis

Mack Hogan

By: Mack Hogan

Nov 19, at 11:00am ET

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Hyundai and Kia have some of the strongest hybrid lineups on the market. Why did it take so long for Genesis to get there?

Hyundai and Kia hybrids are printing money. Hybrids now account for 29% of all Hyundai sales, a proportion that has grown rapidly over the last few years. But Genesis has so far been left out of the hybrid sales bonanza. No longer. Genesis revealed the G80 and GV80 hybrids on Wednesday, finally entering the fast-growing market for premium hybrids.

Gallery: Genesis G80 & GV80 Hybrids

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Source: Genesis

Genesis GV80 And G80 Hybrids: The Basics

The G80 and GV80 are the Genesis brand’s mid-size sedan and SUV, respectively. The G80 competes against cars like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class and was—until recently—offered with a fully electric powertrain. That was canned after slow sales, and the GV80 SUV has always been internal-combustion only.

Both models come standard with a 2.5-liter turbocharged gas engine and offer twin-turbo V-6 engines as performance upgrades. The new hybrid system will slot between these two powertrains. It adds a parallel hybrid setup to the 2.5-liter turbocharged powertrain, delivering a combined total of 347 horsepower. The top-trim V6 produces 375 hp, for reference.

Genesis says the GV80 Hybrid is 24% more efficient than the four-cylinder gas model. For that G80 Hybrid, that number is 30%. Final fuel economy ratings are still to come, but that’s a sizable improvement given the extra power it comes with. And like their gas-powered siblings, all G80s and GV80s come with all-wheel-drive.

All G80 and GV80 Hybrids come standard with all-wheel drive.

Photo by: Genesis

Is The Powertrain New?

Kind of. The 2.5T turbo-hybrid combo is used in other Hyundai products like the Palisade Hybrid, but it is among the newest, most sophisticated powerplants in the company’s stable. But the G80 and GV80 do get some Genesis-exclusive hardware. The Genesis hybrids are the first Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) hybrids to feature liquid-cooled batteries. The vast majority of traditional hybrids use small batteries that are passively air-cooled, but as we know from larger EV batteries, active cooling systems are great for long-term stability. Genesis says the cooling system also allows it to take advantage of more of the battery’s energy.

Fundamentally, though, the powertrain should feel similar to existing Hyundai and Kia hybrids. Unlike Honda and Toyota hybrids, HMG hybrids still use traditional transmissions rather than e-CVTs. The G80 and GV80 use a seven-speed automatic, rather than the eight-speed auto that’s employed on the gas models.

Photo by: Genesis

The new models offer a “Stay” mode that allows you to run the HVAC and radio for extended periods without firing the gas engine, too, and an EV mode for a limited amount of engine-off cruising.

Where Are The EREVs?

If you want something that’s more similar to an EV driving experience, Genesis already makes two smaller electric SUVs, the GV60 and Electrified GV70. A third one, the stunning GV90, is coming soon.

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But if you want something like a plug-in hybrid, you’ll have to wait for the company’s extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs). EREVs—which use gasoline engines purely as generators, with no direct mechanical between the engine and wheels—are coming in 2027, Genesis confirmed at the debut event. The company says they will offer over 640 miles of combined range. EREV fans will have to wait for further details.

The rear seat of the top-trim Genesis G80 Hybrid.

Photo by: Genesis

But if you’re a pure hybrid fan, Genesis finally has a couple of real options. Pricing, trim details, and on-sale dates are still to come. Expect to hear more details next year.

More Genesis News

The Genesis GV60 Magma Is One Of The Quirkiest Performance EVs On Sale

The Genesis GV90 Is Here And It's Like a Luxury Lounge On Wheels

The Genesis GV60 Magna Has 641 HP And Fake Gears. We Finally Know How Much It'll Cost

Genesis Bets On Hybrids And Range Extender EVs

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