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Americans Bought More Used EVs In October. Fewer Of Them Were Teslas

Tesla still led the U.S. used EV market, but the Chevy Equinox EV, Kia EV6 and Nissan Leaf all gained ground from September.

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 19, at 7:56am ET

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U.S. used EV sales hit 48,678 in October, up 73% year over year.

Tesla still led despite a 5.4% monthly sales drop. The Equinox EV, EV6 and Leaf gained.

Used EV asking prices averaged $36,582 last month.

September was a good month to be selling a used Tesla Model Y. Sales jumped nearly 14% from August, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E did even better. The Chevrolet Equinox EV beat both, though, with a nearly 42% increase. A month later, only one of those three electric crossovers was still gaining buyers: the Chevy.

Americans bought an estimated 48,678 used EVs in October, according to the latest EV Market Monitor from Cox Automotive. That’s up 4.7% from September and 73.2% year over year. Used Tesla sales, meanwhile, fell 5.4% from September, with the Model 3, Model Y, and Model X losing ground.

Cox says used EV sales rose 4.7% from September to October. However, its September report put sales at 47,862 vehicles. October’s total of 48,678 is 816 higher, which is a 1.7% gain; Cox doesn’t explain the discrepancy.

Photo by: Patrick George

Tesla still dominated the used EV scene, though. The change was one spot down, with Chevrolet moving ahead of Ford into second place. Hyundai and BMW rounded out the top five. The Equinox EV and Blazer EV added to their September gains, while the Kia EV6, Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen ID.4 also found more buyers than in the previous month.

Cox says this is because a growing supply of cars coming off lease is giving shoppers more choices across brands and price points.

That 73% jump over last year deserves a little context. October 2025 was the first full month after the federal EV tax credit ended and Americans bought about 30,000 used EVs. In March, sales hit a record of nearly 43,000. EVs made up 3.3% of U.S. used car sales in October, matching September’s record and up from 2% a year earlier.

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For used EV shoppers, the more useful number might be $36,582. That was the average asking price for a used EV in October, down from $36,767 in September and 1.9% below a year earlier. The Equinox EV, ID.4, Mach-E and Nissan Ariya all got cheaper.

Used Teslas didn’t for a second consecutive month, rising 1.8% to an average of $34,109. Even after that increase, the average used Tesla was listed for about $2,500 less than the average used EV.

Used EVs still carried a $2,236 premium over gas cars and hybrids, up slightly from $2,137 in September. Dealers had 38 days’ worth of used EVs on hand at October’s sales pace, versus 47 days for gas cars and hybrids.

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At October’s sales pace, traditional dealers had enough used Teslas to last 32 days, the shortest supply of any major brand Cox tracked. Cox’s count leaves out Tesla’s own stores. Another study looked at how long each used EV spent on dealer lots in September. The Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback sold the fastest, and no Tesla made the top ten.

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Over on the new-car side, Americans bought 83,262 EVs in October, down 3.9% from September but up 3% from a year earlier, marking the first year-over-year gain of 2026. EVs’ share of new sales slipped from 6.5% in September to 6.2% last month. The average buyer paid $56,221 for a new EV, even with incentives averaging $6,375 per vehicle. Dealers had 85 days’ supply of new EVs, more than double their used inventory.

October wasn’t all bad for Tesla. While sales of second-hand Model Ys fell, Americans bought 36,366 brand-new examples, up 9.4% from September. It accounted for nearly 44% of all new EVs sold in the country.

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