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Scout's New Factory Is Already Making Trucks. But You Won't Be Able To Buy One For A While

The company's range-extended and all-electric trucks are coming in a couple years. But the hard work has already started.

Photo by: Patrick George

Mack Hogan

By: Mack Hogan

Nov 12, at 1:19pm ET

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Scout has begun building validation vehicle production at its South Carolina factory.

This is an early step in the process, as these vehicles will be used to test and refine design decisions as production nears.

Scout plans to launch for the 2028 model year, with initial production beginning later next year.

Scout's new South Carolina factory has started producing vehicles, the company announced Thursday. They're not production cars, and they're not for sale, but it's a big step on the company's path to market.

The factory is now building validation vehicles that will be used for further development. That means they'll be undergoing real-world testing and refinement, and be used to iterate the production process and final vehicle design.

The company has about a year to learn those lessons before it is supposed to start producing final, sellable models. It has said that production of sellable vehicles will begin next year, with first deliveries set for 2028. In a world where so many EVs have been delayed or canceled, too, the company is publicly signaling its intent to deliver.

Photo by: Scout Motors

That doesn't mean it's been an easy road. The company's "Harvester" extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) have proven far more popular among pre-orderers than the company expected, with the vast majority of reservation holders skipping the purely electric option. That's why the range-extended Traveler SUV will launch first, followed by the Terra pickup and pure-electric models. Like most automakers, the company seems to have overestimated demand for the pure electric models when it was initially announced.

The entire segment has largely been creamed. The two most popular all-electric truck models—the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck—have both been canceled as of last week. Buyers have proven unwilling to pay a large premium for purely electric trucks. That's why Ram killed its all-electric truck program in favor of an upcoming EREV truck, why the next Lightning will get a range extender, and why Scout is focusing on the Harvester models.

Photo by: Scout Motors

But that market is also unproven. Ram's EREV has been delayed a number of times, and the Scout and Ford remain a ways off. The question is whether EREVs can overcome the pricing challenges that electric trucks have faced without compromising on utility or range. Given that all of these brands are planning to over over 500 miles of range on a full battery and a full tank, I don't expect usability issues. Until we see detailed pricing, though, it's hard to know how big of a market this will be.

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Regardless, Scout has a lot of advantages. It has the backing of Volkswagen, an automotive giant. It will benefit from that company's tie-up with Rivian, which should lead to excellent software and lower production costs. And it's using a great name in a real niche: proper off-road, solid-axle trucks and SUVs. Add in a bench seat and a great design and you certainly have my interest.

Gallery: Scout Traveler Electric SUV

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Source: Scout Motors

But as we've seen time and time again, actually launching a new brand is tough. The company has to navigate a flurry of dealer lawsuits and a challenging automotive environment, all while sustaining our interest for another year. It's far from a guaranteed success. But today, Scout got a bit closer to the finish line.

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