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Volvo Is Bringing Humanoid Robots Into Its Factories. Here's When They'll Start Working

The first Aeon units are already being trained at Volvo’s factory in Ghent, Belgium. The next step is giving them real work.

Photo by: Volvo

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 26, at 3:33am ET

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Volvo Cars wants humanoid robots to take over some repetitive and physically intensive jobs from humans.

The automaker is now training the first robots at its factory in Ghent, Belgium.

Next year, the first humanoids will work alongside humans on the factory floor.

Volvo, the maker of the EX60 electric crossover, wants to replace some factory workers with humanoid robots that are capable of doing repetitive tasks without complaining about back pain.

To make that happen, the car manufacturer has brought in the first Aeon units at its factory in Ghent, Belgium, where humans are currently training them to do various tasks. Volvo said that it aims to support employees in repetitive and “ergonomically challenging work,” and it’s not the only car company that’s leaning towards replacing humans with robots.

Volvo Cars is training AEON humanoid robots for future work in factories

Photo by: Volvo

While fixed robotic arms have been a staple of automotive factories for decades, some brands are now investing a lot of time and money in artificial intelligence-powered robots that can do tasks where components don’t always land in the same exact spot. So-called pick-and-place jobs are gradually being taken over by robots, with Tesla, General Motors, Ford, and Rivian slowly but surely filling their factories with complex robots.

Volvo is no different, and while the first humanoids shipped to the company’s plant in Ghent are only being trained right now, they’ll gradually start going to work in real conditions starting in mid 2027, the Swedish manufacturer said.

Currently, Volvo Cars is using imitation learning to teach the robot how to pick up and place certain components into two fixtures with high precision. Through the learning process, the team will gradually make the work more challenging, adding multiple parts, moving around the production area, and interacting with the plant’s automated systems.

Gallery: Volvo Cars trains Hexagon Robotics’ AEON humanoid robots

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Source: Volvo

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“Aeon’s humanoid design means it can fit into our production as it is today, alongside our teams and existing automation,” says Magnus Nilsson, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Volvo Cars. “Our aim is for humanoid robots to take on some of the most physically demanding tasks and help make work more ergonomic for our people.”

The robot chosen by Volvo looks like a human, but it doesn’t have feet. Instead, the 5.4-foot (1.65-meter) robot moves on wheels and is capable of reaching up to 5.3 miles per hour (8.6 kilometers per hour). It weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms) and can carry up to 22 lbs (10 kg). Several cameras and sensors are used to capture its surroundings and handle parts with precision.

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