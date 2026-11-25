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Audi Wants To Make Buttons That Deploy From Behind The Touch Screen

Touch screens or buttons? Audi's answer is: Why not both?

Photo by: German Patent and Trade Mark Office

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 25, at 1:57pm ET

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Volkswagen is moving back to more physical buttons, after suffering some backlash from its touch-button-heavy design. Mercedes also publicly recognized that maybe the world went too far with touchscreens. Audi, too, seems to be eyeing more physical controls. But it isn't giving up its touchscreen ones to do so. The company just patented a technology that lets it have its cake and eat it, too, but creating a physical button panel that can hide behind a touchscreen.

Unearthed by CarMoses, this patent shows off a little button bar, which is just a strip of physical buttons and possibly one knob that lives below the touchscreen. At the press of a button, or even with voice control, the button bar can hide away behind the touchscreen, for anyone who prefers a simpler looking cabin. Once the buttons are hidden, the touchscreen creates a duplicate set of icons at the bottom, so button functionality isn't lost while hidden.

Photo by: German Patent and Trade Mark Office

What sort of physical buttons will occupy such a button bar? There seems to be a circular knob in the center of the buttons, so that will likely be volume. The flanking buttons could be for climate control, maybe heated seats, or perhaps even some drive mode buttons. Whatever they end up being, it will be nice to see Audi's with high-quality physical buttons again.

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In the '90s, 2000s, and 2010s, Audi had some of the best buttons, switches, and knobs in the industry, all with satisfying, high-quality clicks. The current crop of piano-black plastic touch buttons in most modern Audis feels like a slap in the face for fans of the brand. So to see the return of some buttons in places where they can be easily memorized and adjusted without looking would be wonderful.

Obviously, Audi can't use physical buttons for everything. There are far too many controls and features in modern cars for that to work. There'd be hundreds of buttons on the dashboard if that were the case. But the main buttons, the ones you use everyday, should be physical. And the beauty of this patent is that it, if you like a more high-tech vibe, you can hide them away. With this patent, Audi gets to make both camps happy.

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