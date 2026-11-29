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Tesla Already Ate Up 90% Of Canada's Chinese EV Import Quota

One Canadian legislator says that Tesla accounts for 90% of the country's Chinese EV imports since the quota launched earlier this year

Photo by: InsideEVs

Rob Stumpf

By: Rob Stumpf

Nov 29, at 8:00am ET

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Tesla reportedly leads the charts for Chinese-built vehicles imported into Canada.

One Canadian legislator says that Tesla makes up 90% of the import quota thus far.

Imports of the China-built Model 3 Premium have been paused until next year.

Canada recently opened the door to a limited number of Chinese EVs. Companies like BYD, Geely, Xiaomi, and others now the opportunity to sell some cars in Canada (which they would very much like to do) without having to pay exorbitant tariffs.

But instead of new brands capturing more market share in the Great White North, the main company importing EVs from China right now is Tesla, as CTV reported.

Photo by: Tesla

Since imports began on March 1st, the country has imported 16,291 Chinese-built EVs. That's not much in the grand scheme of Canada's auto market, but it's a chunk nonetheless. And a great deal of those are from the American EV brand..

"90% of the quotas have gone to Tesla," Adam Chambers, a Canadian Member of Parliament and Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology, said, per CTV.

"Would Canadians be happy to know so far that Tesla so far is the primary beneficiary of the Chinese electric vehicle policy? Is that the intention for that to continue for the government? Is the intention to enrich Mr. Musk?"

Canada does not currently publish data publicly that backs up Chambers' claim, nor could it be verified with certainty by Canadian Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon, CTV says. However, MacKinnon did acknowledge that Tesla had used its manufacturing capacity in Shanghai to bring vehicles to Canada.

Tesla stopped taking orders for its Shanghai-built Model 3 Premium last month. On its website, Tesla says that orders would resume in early 2027 when Canada allocates additional quota for the American automaker to import more of its China-built vehicles.

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Meanwhile, Transport Canada is continuing to certify vehicles from other Chinese brands. The country's regulatory body confirmed that other foreign automakers have cleared the necessary requirements to be imported into Canada, though it declined to name specific companies.

The good news is, all of this will lead to cheaper EVs for Chinese-curious Canadians. The program stipulates that half of the total import quota must be reserved for cars that cost around $25,000 ($35,000 CAD) or less. But for now, it's a free-for-all that favors the incumbent, which just so happens to be Tesla. The coming quarters might not be so kind.

More Canadian EV News

The Polestar 4 Is Getting Vehicle-To-Load, But The U.S. And Canada Are Left Out

Kia Plans To Take On Affordable Chinese EVs In Canada With Its Sub-$40K EV3

Geely Is Officially Coming To Canada

Tesla Is Recalling 15 Cars For Being Too Canadian

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