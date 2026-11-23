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China’s SC01 EV Sports Car Will Get Its Own Factory In Europe

The bare-bones, back-to-basics electric roadster was supposed to go on sale in Europe this year. A new factory pushes the timeline to 2027.

Photo by: SC01 Europe

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 23, at 5:15am ET

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The Chinese-developed SC01 electric sports car will be assembled in Europe in a new Italian factory.

A microcar manufacturer is setting up a new plant in central Italy, with production scheduled for May 2027.

The two-door EV was originally supposed to go on sale in Europe this year.

China’s SC01 electric sports car, which wowed reviewers for its great handling and back-to-basics approach to EVs, is getting its own European factory, with a scheduled production start in May 2027.

The two-door EV, which was developed by Tianjin Gongjiangpai Auto Technology (TGAT), will be assembled at a new facility in central Italy by FIPA Europe, a company that currently makes Chinese microcars. The importer has signed a contract for an existing industrial complex in the Marche region, and work is expected to begin early next year, according to Electrive.

Photo by: SC01 Europe

The first phase of the European SC01 program involves a 20,000-square-meter (21,527-square-feet) production space and 50 employees who will work to assemble the electric two-seater from kits shipped from China. A 2,750-square-meter (29,600 sq ft) warehouse and a 20,000-square-meter (21,5278 sq ft) logistics area are also planned for the new facility.

However, that’s just the start, as FIPA Europe plans to expand the floor space and its headcount by the end of the decade, with 285 jobs expected by the last day of 2030. The company, which assembles the Desner T80, a low-speed electric microcar, claims to be the only authorized importer and manufacturer of the SC01 for the European Union and the only company responsible for the car’s European homologation.

The first SC01 prototypes are reportedly already roaming Italy’s streets, imported from China for development purposes. The next step is to install the assembly lines at the new factory in the first quarter of 2027, with the first Italian-built SC01s scheduled to roll out the door in May.

Photo by: Everything Electric Australasia

As a reminder, the Chinese-spec SC01 is powered by a 430-horsepower (320-kilowatt) dual-motor powertrain that draws electricity from a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The car was developed with backing from tech giant Xiaomi and is assembled in China by JMEV, a joint venture between Groupe Renault and Jiangling Motors Corporation Group.

The car’s biggest trait is its low weight. Tipping the scales at less than 1,400 kilograms (3,086 pounds), it’s lighter than a Porsche 911 and can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds. What’s more, the car’s dual-motor powertrain can be configured to work either independently or together, so the driver can choose from rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive.

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Inside, there’s just the bare minimum, with a digital instrument cluster and a few physical controls on the center console. There’s no infotainment screen, let alone a passenger display, as is the case with many modern luxury cars nowadays.

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the European version of the SC01, but in China, the back-to-basics EV retails for the equivalent of about $32,000.

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