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BYD's Latest SUV Can Hide Its Steering Wheel When You Don't Need It

The Fangchengbao Tai 9 has a foldable steering wheel that can hide itself away to make the car more comfortable when parked.

Photo by: BYD

Kevin Williams

By: Kevin Williams

Nov 20, at 2:19pm ET

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The Fangchengbao Tai 9 is a six-seater PHEV with a steering wheel that folds away.

The folding steering wheel is not for autonomous driving, but instead is to make the interior more comfortable and spacious. It can only be used when the car is stationary.

It takes about ten seconds for the wheel to fold up and stow away in the dashboard.

I have to admit that when I first saw the Fangchengbao Tai 9 stow its steering wheel away on social media, I assumed that it was AI. It wasn't. This BYD brand's new SUV can indeed retract its steering wheel right into the dashboard. However, it’s not quite used for the reason you’d think.

The Tai 9 is a six-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV about the same size as the Cadillac Escalade IQ, and it sits at the top of the Fangchengbao range. BYD’s Chinese-market brand and naming structure can be confusing, but in essence, Fangchengbao is one of BYD's premium brands.

Power comes from two electric motors that produce 536 horsepower at peak, while a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is responsible for any combustion-powered driving. The Tai 9 has a 66.5 kWh battery that is capable of BYD’s flash charging technology. The brand claims it can sprint from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

Fanchengbao Tai 9 (BYD)

Photo by: BYD

Those are all very compelling specs, but the most interesting part of the Tai 9 is the top-of-the-line Foldable Smart Cabin trim. Since the Tai 9 uses a steer-by-wire system, the steering wheel can fold up and stow itself in the dashboard. BYD says that takes about 10 seconds.

However, this isn’t for any sort of autonomous driving. China’s autonomous driving rules are strict, and no automaker in the country has approval for commercially sold eyes-off, hands-off driver assist features. Instead, the folding steering wheel is primarily for comfort and space, specifically when the car is stationary. Photos of the feature in action show that stowing away the steering wheel makes extra room for a little table setup.

Photo by: BYD

This isn’t entirely unprecedented. The new trend in China is for large SUVs to be third spaces where buyers can comfortably hang out, even when they aren't driving. The Tai 9’s Nappa leather, comfy seats, and second-row folding screen are meant to make it a calming, relaxing space to spend time. It's similar in concept to what we’ve seen on the Zeekr Mix and SkyNomad N90 Studio.

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Still, despite the Tai 9’s folding steering wheel not being for self-driving, I wouldn’t be surprised if it does show up in cars for that reason someday, as manufacturers strive to make cars that can truly drive themselves.

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A car with no steering wheel at all might feel risky and uncomfortable to some car buyers, especially if it's like Tesla’s Cybercab, which can’t be driven manually at all above low speeds. Yet, if there were a backup to take control, I could see that putting some minds at ease.

The Fangchengbao Tai 9 is on sale in China for about $42,000. The top-of-the-line model with the foldable steering wheel is about $49,500.

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