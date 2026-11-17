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BYD Is Winning Over Japan With A Very Japanese Kind Of EV

The tiny Racco electric kei car is drawing new customers as BYD passes 10,000 cumulative sales in Japan.

Photo by: Motor1.com Deutschland

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 17, at 7:55am ET

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BYD has passed 10,000 cumulative sales in Japan, reaching its second 5,000 much faster than its first.

The Racco recorded 607 sales in October, versus 878 for the Nissan Sakura.

BYD offers more range for a lower sticker price, but subsidies can make the Sakura cheaper.

BYD’s latest milestone in Japan would barely register on its sales charts back home in China. But selling 10,000 cars in a country dominated by domestic brands is progress, especially when part of that momentum comes from selling a vehicle tailored to what Japanese buyers actually want: a small, practical box on wheels, which also happens to be electric.

The Chinese automaker announced that its cumulative Japanese passenger-car sales had passed 10,000. Its first 5,000 took roughly two and a half years after deliveries began in January 2023. The next 5,000 took about 15 months. That includes its entire lineup, rather than just its newest and arguably most interesting addition: the Racco electric kei car.

It was bold to challenge Japan’s homegrown manufacturers with something designed specifically for their market and to create the world’s first kei car from a non-Japanese automaker. The Racco’s tall body, tiny footprint, and sliding rear doors follow the familiar Japanese formula for such vehicles. BYD didn’t need to reinvent anything, but its entry needed to be convincing.

Japanese buyers’ initial response to the Racco was encouraging. Launched on July 28, it attracted 1,002 orders in two weeks, the fastest order intake of any BYD model in Japan. By the end of August, that had grown to around 1,500. Roughly 80% of buyers chose the range-topping 300 Premium, clearly showing that the cheapest version was less attractive.

BYD credited the Racco with helping deliver record monthly orders across its Japanese lineup in August. Potential buyers who came to see the little EV ended up discovering its other models, too.

BYD offers six passenger-car models in Japan, and every one has a charging port. Five are fully electric: the Racco kei car, Dolphin hatchback, Seal sedan, Atto 3 crossover, and Sealion 7 SUV. The sixth, the Sealion 6 SUV, is a plug-in hybrid combining a gasoline engine with electric propulsion. That makes the entire lineup electrified, with no gasoline-only cars or conventional, non-plug-in hybrids on offer.

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What’s more interesting is comparing the Racco’s sales performance to its main rival, the Nissan Sakura EV, which is also Japan’s best-selling electric car. In October, the Sakura EV sold 878 units, while the Racco sold 607. That’s almost 70% of the volume, marking a 37% rise over September.

The Nissan Sakura EV was Japan’s electric bestseller for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, but it could lose its crown to the Racco, which gives buyers more battery for less money, at least before subsidies. It starts at ¥2.145 million with a 22.4-kWh pack and 130 miles (210 kilometers) of WLTC range, while the Sakura starts at ¥2.449 million with a 20-kWh battery and 112 miles (180 km).

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Even the longer-range Racco, with a 35.8-kWh pack capable of 199 miles (320 km), undercuts the entry-level Nissan at ¥2.398 million. The BYD also gets sliding rear doors instead of the Nissan’s conventional ones. What could help the Sakura stay ahead is the larger government subsidy it benefits from, which can make it cheaper to buy despite its higher sticker price.

It’s a tad early to call the Racco a Japanese sensation, but buyers are clearly interested. This newcomer is already selling roughly seven cars for every ten Sakuras in one month, so it definitely deserves attention.

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