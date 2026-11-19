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This Hedley Studios Porsche 550 J Is A Shrunken Electric Replica Track Toy

At only 80% scale, the 550 J isn't road legal but it sure looks fun.

Photo by: Hedley Studios

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 19, at 10:00am ET

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This is adorable and I want one. Hedley Studios in the UK just came out with a replica Porsche 550 Spyder, which itself isn't a unique idea. There have been Volkswagen-powered 550 Spyder replicas for decades. What sets this one apart are two things: one is that it's only 80% scale, so it's a little fella, and the other is that it's electric. It's called the Porsche 550 J (for Junior) it looks like a blast.

I can't tell if the 550 J is a track toy or just a toy, but either way it looks like fun. At 80% scale, it looks positively bite-sized next to the real one, which was already one of the smallest production road cars you'll ever see. So it's tiny. So much so, in fact, that I struggle to see how two adults can actually fit in its two seats side-by-side. And, as you'd imagine with such a tiny footprint, the 550 J isn't road legal and is only meant for private roads and race track.

Photo by: Hedley Studios

Like a real 550 Spyder, all of the 550 J's weight is behind the driver. Two 1.8 kWh battery packs provide the juice at 48 volts, while a single 11 horsepower electric motor drives the rear wheels. It only weighs 728 pounds, so that power should be enough to have some fun with. Add two passengers, though, and its weight can pretty easily pass the half-ton mark. At that point, 11 horses isn't much. However, there is an optional RS pack that bumps it to 21 horsepower. Top speed also jumps from 40 mph to 50 mph.

The RS Pack also adds two more of those 1.8 kWh battery packs, though, which adds another 44 pounds. That weight penalty might be worth it for the range, though. The standard 550 J only has 30 miles of range, while the RS has 50. That isn't a lot but it's enough for a track day. Plus, with such small batteries, the 550 J will charge up quickly. Lap the track a bunch of times, plug it in and have some lunch, and get back to it.

Photo by: Hedley Studios

Track days should be fun, too. Bilstein dampers with Eibach springs handle suspension duty, while Brembo brakes do the stopping. The RS model gets Bilstein adjustable coilovers and drilled brake rotors, too. So despite having Power Wheels-levels of horsepower, it has genuine track car handling bits.

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Hedley has done an admirable job of making the 550 J look like a real 550 Spyder that was hit with a shrink ray. It's smaller, sure, but you wouldn't know it from photos. Everything about it looks spot on, from every exterior detail of its carbon fiber body, to the interior switchgear, and even the fuel filler cap. It's a very impressive recreation and one that will look fantastic in owners' garages. Hedley claims it worked closely with the Porsche Museum to get all the details right and it shows.

Photo by: Hedley Studios

Only 250 of these will be made, and they'll cost £69,500 ($91,406) each. So it isn't cheap, especially for something that isn't road legal. However, for folks who can afford to spend that kind of cash on a track day toy, this seems like a really fun way to do it.

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