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EV Owners Aren’t Worried About Their Batteries. They’re Worried About Myths

Nearly 30,000 drivers took part in a global survey. Battery life, fires, and fears of grid collapse dominated the misconceptions they reported.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 18, at 5:08am ET

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74% of surveyed EV owners identified myths as a leading barrier to adoption, ahead of price and apartment charging.

Battery longevity topped the list of misconceptions, yet 65% weren’t worried about their own battery’s lifespan.

The survey reflects existing owners’ views, rather than directly measuring why other buyers avoid EVs.

The battery always seems to be the big thing people cite as a key concern with electric cars. Will it need replacing? Will it catch fire? And what happens to your local electricity grid when everybody plugs in their EVs at the same time?

However, if you ask someone who already owns an EV, you’ll likely get some very different answers. The 2026 Global EV Driver Survey found that 74% of respondents identified myths as a leading barrier to EV adoption in their country.

That put misconceptions ahead of purchase prices, cited by 49%, and charging access in apartment buildings, at 47%. Respondents could select up to three points, so these weren’t mutually exclusive answers.

The survey gathered responses from 29,547 EV drivers across 34 countries and ran from September through October. Participants signed up through EV associations, volunteers, and enthusiasts, with global results weighted according to countries’ shares of the EV fleet.

Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

It’s pretty interesting to see how the opinions of EV owners differ so much from those who don’t have one. These are existing owners explaining what they think holds other people back. The findings don’t prove that misinformation matters more than affordability to someone shopping for their first EV. They do show how owners perceive the gap between living with an electric car and hearing about one.

Unsurprisingly, battery longevity was the most commonly reported misconception, identified by 72% of respondents. It’s the topic that invariably comes up early in conversations with someone claiming they are skeptical about switching to electric.

Next came claims that EVs catch fire more easily (58%) and that widespread adoption would eventually collapse the electricity grid (45%). Yet 65% disagreed with the statement that they were concerned about their own battery’s lifespan. Only 18% agreed. Apparently, the battery looks considerably less frightening when it’s been getting you to work every morning.

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There’s evidence supporting that confidence. Ford collected battery health data from 36,000 Mustang Mach-E EVs. The 2021-model-year examples retained an average of 92% of their usable battery capacity after 5.2 years and 55,000 miles (88,500 kilometers).

Ford also revealed that more than 2,000 Mach Es with over 100,000 miles (161,000 km) still had 91% of their original capacity left. Those are averages and are not a guarantee for every car, but they hardly support the idea that EVs become expensive paperweights after a few years. Losing some capacity is inevitable, but losing enough to require a battery replacement is rarer than you may think.

Fire fears need similar context. The idea that EVs are more prone to going ablaze than gas cars is not something studies support. The data has limitations, including differences in vehicle age, but generally points to lower fire rates than ICE vehicles.

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Granted, when they do occur, EV battery fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish. They can even reignite after being put out and require special procedures from emergency responders.

Then there’s the issue of the grid being overwhelmed when lots of EVs plug in at the same time. Smart charging can help by replenishing cars only when electricity demand is lower. Adding more EVs will require planning and grid upgrades, but they don’t all need to charge at the same time.

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Another 40% identified the claim that EVs aren’t better for the climate as a common misconception. However, comparing emissions means looking at a car’s entire life, including manufacturing and the energy it uses. Making batteries adds emissions upfront, but EVs generally make up for that through lower emissions while driving. How much cleaner they are depends partly on where their electricity comes from.

EVs are still expensive, and charging is difficult for people without a place to plug in at home. Owners acknowledged both problems in the survey. But buyers shouldn’t assume they’ll also have to pay for a new battery a few years down the road, which seems to be a misconception that isn’t going away so easily.

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