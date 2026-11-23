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Hyundai Ioniq 5 Maintenance Guide: What Needs Servicing And What Doesn’t

The Ioniq 5 is one of the most popular electric crossovers in the United States. Here’s what it takes to keep it in tip-top shape.

Photo by: Hyundai

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 23, at 11:09am ET

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It’s no secret that electric cars are more affordable to maintain than their gasoline-powered counterparts. While they may have a higher purchase price than a comparable gas-powered vehicle, EVs can save owners money over time by eliminating the need for regular engine oil changes, emissions tests, and other traditional maintenance tasks. Affordable electric vehicles are also becoming increasingly common, with even more options expected to arrive in the coming years.

However, that doesn't mean electric cars are completely maintenance-free. Like any other vehicle, EVs require regular care and attention to remain reliable and perform at their best for many years.

Although they don't have conventional combustion engines or traditional automatic transmissions, electric cars still feature components that require periodic maintenance. These include reduction gearboxes, brake fluid, brake pads, coolant systems, and tires among other things. Keeping these components in good condition is essential to ensuring an EV's long-term reliability.

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For the second installment of our EV maintenance series, I'll be taking a closer look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, one of the most recognizable electric crossovers on the market. Made in the United States and South Korea, the Ioniq 5 has long been one of the biggest rivals to the ubiquitous Tesla Model Y.

I'll break down Hyundai's recommended maintenance schedule, explaining which items are required to keep the vehicle running smoothly over the long term.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Maintenance: What Hyundai recommends

Compared to Tesla, which is known for its rather skimpy maintenance plan, Hyundai includes a generous list of maintenance items in the owner’s manual. The automaker also includes additional service actions that should be performed if the car is used in harsher-than-normal conditions, so owners know what to expect in the long run.

There’s a normal maintenance schedule and a separate section for severe usage and low mileage conditions. Hyundai also has a list of maintenance items that can be performed by the owner. I’ll go through all of them, so drivers can easily mark down what needs to be done during the car’s lifetime.

Photo by: Hyundai

Normal Maintenance Schedule

Hyundai says that normal driving conditions include distances longer than 10 miles, clean roads without salt or dust, ambient temperatures under 90ºF (32ºC), no towing, no roof rack, and normal speeds. Under these conditions, the required maintenance for a Hyundai Ioniq 5 is as follows, according to the owner’s manual:

Cooling system:

Inspect every 8,000 miles or 12 months.

Coolant:

At first, replace at 120,000 miles or 120 months. After that, replace every 24,000 miles or 24 months.

Brake system (discs, pads, brake pedal, hoses):

Inspect every 16,000 miles or 24 months.

Brake fluid:

Inspect every 8,000 miles or 12 months;

Replace every 48,000 miles or 38 months.

Tire maintenance:

Rotate and inspect tires every 8,000 miles or 12 months.

Replace tires when tread dips below 4/32nd of an inch.

Cabin air filter:

Replace every 16,000 miles or 24 months.

Drive unit (reducer) fluid:

Inspect every 32,000 miles or 48 months.

12-volt battery:

Inspect condition every 8,000 miles or 12 months.

Steering gear rack, linkage, and boots:

Inspect every 8,000 miles or 12 months.

Air conditioning system:

Inspect every 8,000 miles or 12 months.

High-voltage battery:

Inspect every 8,000 miles or 12 months.

Photo by: Hyundai

Maintenance under severe usage and low mileage conditions

According to Hyundai, extra precaution needs to be taken if the car is driven under certain conditions. These include repeated driving short distances of less than five miles in normal temperatures or less than 10 miles in freezing temperatures, and driving on rough, dusty, muddy, unpaved, graveled, or salt-spread roads.

But that’s not all. Driving in areas using salt or other corrosive materials, or in very cold weather, driving in heavy dust conditions, driving in heavy traffic areas with the ambient temperature higher than 90ºF (32 ºC) while consuming more than 50% of electric energy, and driving on uphill, downhill, or mountain roads repeatedly can also result in extra maintenance items.

Towing a trailer, using a roof rack, driving as a patrol car or taxi, frequently driving at high speeds, and frequently driving in stop-and-go conditions are also part of the conditions that lead to more intense servicing requirements.

Photo by: Hyundai

In addition to the normal maintenance schedule above, Hyundai recommends the following actions for severe usage and low-mileage conditions:

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Drive unit (reducer) fluid:

Replace every 80,000 miles.

Steering components, front suspension ball joints, brakes, and drive shafts:

Inspect more frequently depending on the driving conditions.

Cabin air filter:

Replace more frequently depending on the driving conditions.

All of these items should be performed by a Hyundai technician, but the Ioniq 5 also has a consistent list of maintenance actions that should be performed by the owner.

More EV Maintenance Stories

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Owner Maintenance Schedule

When stopped for charging:

Check the coolant level in the coolant reservoir;

Check the windshield washer fluid level;

Check for low or underinflated tires.

While operating the vehicle:

Check for vibrations in the steering wheel.

Notice if the vehicle constantly turns slightly or pulls to one side when traveling on a smooth, level road;

When stopping, listen and check for unusual sounds, pulling to one side, increased brake pedal travel, or a hard-to-press brake pedal;

Check the shift gear P (Park) function;

Check the parking brake;

Check for fluid leaks under the vehicle (water dripping from the air conditioning system during or after use is normal).

At least monthly:

Check coolant level in the coolant reservoir;

Check the operation of all exterior lights, including the stoplights, turn signals, and hazard warning flashers;

Check the inflation pressures of all tires;

Check for loose wheel lug nuts.

At least twice a year:

Check radiator, heater, and air conditioning hoses for leaks or damage;

Check windshield washer spray and wiper operation. Clean wiper blades with a clean cloth dampened with washer fluid;

Check headlight alignment;

Check the seat belts for wear and function.

At least once a year:

Clean body and door drain holes;

Lubricate door hinges and hood hinges;

Lubricate door and hood locks and latches;

Lubricate door rubber weather strips;

Check the air conditioning system;

Clean the battery (12V) and terminals;

Check the brake fluid level.

Photo by: Hyundai

Key takeaway

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the best-selling electric crossovers in the United States, and for good reason. Its unique styling has plenty of fans, and it’s a genuinely nice car to drive. As for its maintenance requirements, the official recommendations have a lot more items compared to the Tesla Model Y, but at the end of the day, most of them are just inspection jobs. As a result, maintenance costs should be quite low compared to a comparable gas vehicle. Just rotate and replace tires, keep an eye on your brakes, and swap out the coolant after 10 years or 120,000 miles.

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