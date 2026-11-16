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Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Guide: What Needs Servicing And What Doesn't

EVs need a lot less maintenance than a conventional combustion vehicle. That said, they still need some attention.

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 16, at 11:26am ET

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Presented by ERANGE EV

Everybody knows that electric cars are pretty easy on the owner’s wallet when it comes to regular maintenance. They may cost more to buy new than a comparable gas car, but as the miles pile on, there’s no need to worry about engine oil changes and emissions checks. Plus, cheap EVs are already here, with more to come in the near future.

While all of this is true, EVs aren’t exactly maintenance-free. There are still some things that need to be done to keep an electric car running like new for many years after it rolled off the assembly line.

There might not be an engine under the hood, and no manual or automatic transmission to worry about, but EVs still have transmissions, believe it or not. They also have brake fluid, brake pads, and coolant. And all of these—plus others—need attention over the course of a car’s life.

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Tesla Service

For this first installment of our new series on EV maintenance, I’ll focus on the Tesla Model 3, one of the best-selling electric models of all time, and a regular occurrence on roads everywhere in the United States, Europe, and beyond.

I’ll go through what maintenance is required by Tesla to keep the warranty intact, and also discuss items that are not part of the company’s service schedule but might still be worth considering for the long run.

Tesla Model 3 Maintenance: What Tesla Recommends

The following list may seem a little too simple for someone who has switched from a gas or diesel car to an EV, but there’s no shortage of high-mileage electric cars out there, including countless Teslas, that are still going strong with minimal maintenance. Here’s what Tesla recommends owners look out for on the Model 3:

Cabin air filter replacement: every two years

Photo by: Tesla

High-Efficiency Particulate (HEPA) filter and carbon filter replacement: every three years, for vehicles that have them from the factory

Brake fluid test: every four years

Similar to a combustion vehicle, the Tesla Model 3 uses brake fluid to push the brake pads onto the rotors. Brake fluid is hygroscopic, meaning it naturally absorbs moisture from the air. If there’s a lot of moisture contamination, hydraulic pressure drops, which leads to a softer brake pedal and longer braking distances. A brake fluid test reveals if it’s still good or if it needs replacing.

Brake cleaning: every year or every 12,500 miles in areas where roads are salted during winter

Even though all modern EVs use their electric motors to slow down, they still rely on mechanical brakes to increase safety, and the Model 3 is no different. To keep things running smoothly, Tesla recommends cleaning and lubricating the brake calipers, especially for cars that live in areas where the roads are salted during the winter.

The thickness of the brake pads also needs to be checked, though there have been plenty of cases out there of Tesla EVs with over 100,000 miles on the clock and the original brake pads still in good condition.

Radiator cleaning: when needed

Yes, the Model 3 doesn’t have a hot engine, but it still needs a radiator to keep the thermal system running cool. Depending on where the car is located, debris can build up over time, reducing the radiator’s efficiency and limiting the car’s performance.

Precision-cleaning the windshield area in front of the camera: when needed

Tesla Model 3 windshield camera precision cleaning

Photo by: Tesla

Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems rely on video cameras to react, but they can’t perform as intended if they’re obstructed. The company says that cleaning the inside of the windshield in the camera area is vital for clear visibility and optimal camera function.

To check if cleaning is required, owners can tap the Maintenance tab in the infotainment system.

Tire rotation: every 6,250 miles or if the difference in tread depth is 2/32 inches or higher

Photo by: Tesla

EVs are known for being harder on tires than gas cars because acceleration and brake regeneration will put stress on the rubber. To prolong the life of a tire set, Tesla recommends rotating the tires every 6,250 miles.

This is also when you want to check the tires themselves. Because EVs often wear out tires quicker, it's important to keep an eye on tread depth. When it gets below 4/32nds of an inch, it's time to start looking for new tires. If your tread depth is below 2/32nds, replace them immediately.

Wheel balancing: when needed

If the driver notices vibrations in the steering wheel while driving, the wheels may need balancing. With unbalanced tires, handling, tire life, and steering components are affected.

Wheel alignment: when needed

If the vehicle pulls to one side when the steering wheel is straight, or if there’s uneven wear on the tires, a wheel alignment may be needed. The procedure is also recommended after installing new tires.

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All of the vehicle’s maintenance needs can be viewed in the Maintenance Summary on the central touchscreen, which provides a record of when common actions were last performed and recommends when to perform them next.

Tesla says that all of these items need to be performed at an authorized service center. This includes servicing the low-voltage and high-voltage batteries. However, there are some maintenance actions that should be considered by owners who want to treat their EVs as their forever cars.

Tesla Model 3 Maintenance: What Tesla Doesn’t Say

We’ve all heard of “lifetime fluids,” but ask any well-versed mechanic out there, and they’ll say that they don’t exist. Instead, car manufacturers refer to them when it’s their job to maintain the car under warranty. After the warranty expires, the owner is on the hook for all repairs, including those that could have been avoided.

The following recommendations are nowhere to be found in Tesla’s maintenance plan, but some technicians still recommend them. Even though they’re not required actions, Tesla has service procedures for all of them, and its service centers can perform them if the owner asks.

Drive unit fluid change: between 60,000 and 100,000 miles

Photo by: Out Of Spec Renew

Tesla used to recommend changing the transmission fluid in its drive units every 100,000 miles, but that went the way of the dodo. Now, the company’s transmissions, which transfer power from the electric motor to the wheels, have built-in filters, but plenty of mechanics out there believe that it’s good practice to renew the fluid every 100,000 miles at the latest.

Coolant check: Every four years

The Model 3 uses coolant to keep the high-voltage battery at an optimal temperature. Just like on a combustion car, the coolant needs to be checked and replaced if it becomes contaminated.

Drive unit, steering, and suspension bushes: inspect and replace as needed

Over time, rubber bushes will lose their elasticity or even crack. If this happens, knocks or rattles will make their presence felt, requiring a visit to a service center. Even though Tesla implemented many manufacturing novelties over time, it still hasn’t figured out how to replace the age-old rubber bushes found in all cars.

Where to service the Tesla Model 3

Under warranty, Tesla's authorized service centers should handle all maintenance items. However, after the warranty expires, many of the maintenance actions found on this list can be easily done at home by the owner. Air filter changes and radiator cleaning are DIY jobs that shouldn't take hours to complete, even for people who haven't done any mechanical work before.

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Best of all, though, Tesla has published all of its service manuals online, and anyone can follow the service procedures to do maintenance jobs. What's more, in recent years, plenty of independent EV shops have popped up, and they can usually handle repairs and maintenance at lower costs than Tesla. That said, Tesla's own shops will happily inspect and repair older models, too.

Key takeaway

Keeping an EV on the road should be much cheaper than a gas car, but it still requires some maintenance. Over a five-year period, the main maintenance items should include at least one set of new tires, multiple tire rotations, two brake fluid tests and maybe one flush, two cabin air filter replacements, several brake checks, and at least one set of wiper blades.

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