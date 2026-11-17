Home

Bentley

Torcal

News

Bentley’s First EV Is Already Sold Out, And Production Hasn’t Even Started

Customers of the $220,000+ Bentley Torcal who order now will need to wait until 2028 to get their cars.

Photo by: Bentley

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 17, at 4:42am ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

The Bentley Torcal electric crossover is proving to be an initial hit.

The British automaker’s first EV is already sold out, even though production hasn’t even started yet.

Based on the same underpinnings as the Porsche Cayenne EV, the Torcal’s starting price in the U.S. is over $200,000.

Bentley’s first electric car, the Torcal SUV, looks like a hit already. Even though production hasn’t started yet, the $220,000+ EV is sold out for 2027, according to Frank-Steffen Wallier, the company’s head honcho, quoted by Automotive News.

The British luxury automaker said that all available production slots for next year have already been allocated and that the company is now taking orders that will be delivered in 2028. Bentley didn’t say how many EVs it will build in 2027, but the initial customer response has made the marque quite happy with the outcome.

Photo by: Bentley

“Needless to say, we’re very pleased with the response and position we’re in,” a company spokesperson told Automotive News.

That’s great news for Bentley, which isn’t doing great in terms of sales and profit. From January through September, it sold 5,970 cars globally, 17% fewer compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the profit dropped by more than half to $54.1 million through the first nine months of the year.

The Torcal, which is smaller than the Bentayga SUV, is the brand’s cheapest model, though it still costs a pretty penny. The base Torcal starts at $222,495, followed by the more powerful Torcal S at $262,695, and the Torcal First Edition at $300,995. All things considered, Walliser said that the smaller size and relatively lower price compared to the Bentayga have attracted new and younger customers to the brand.

Photo by: Bentley

By comparison, the Bentayga starts at $231,150, the Flying Spur sedan starts at $254,850, and the Continental GT two-door starts at $288,750.

So far, the Torcal S has proved to be the most popular version of the new EV, but when it comes to personalization, the sky’s the limit. “We see cars spec’d north of 300,000 pounds ($397,086),” said Walliser. “Individual content does not stop in case of an electric car. There have been some assumptions, and some people have been critical if people would be ready to do so.”

Based on the same underpinnings as the electric Porsche Cayenne, the Bentley Torcal is powered by a 113-kilowatt-hour battery that can be charged at up to 400 kilowatts. It can go from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes, and the estimated EPA range is expected to be over 300 miles.

Built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, it has two electric motors that make 810 horsepower and 881 pound-feet of torque in the standard Torcal and a whopping 876 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque in the Torcal S. When the model debuted in September, Bentley said it was the most powerful and quietest model to come out of the factory in Crewe.

What do you think?

View

Comments

To make the Torcal a reality, Bentley invested $463 million to upgrade its factory in England, plus at least the same amount for supply chain preparations and research and development, Walliser said.

Despite the electric SUV’s initial success, the British automaker is still heavily invested in gas and plug-in hybrid models, and the Bentayga isn’t going anywhere. “We have a very good combination with Torcal and Bentayga,” Walliser said. “The segment definitely has space for two cars.”

Gallery: 2028 Bentley Torcal

47

Source: Bentley

More Bentley Stories

Bentley Goes Electric As China's EV Charging War Gets Ridiculous

Bentley’s First EV Charges Faster Than You Can Finish Lunch

Who Needs Leather? Bentley's First EV Will Offer Merino Wool Seats

Bentley Abandons Its Ambitious EV Plans

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





I Tried Mercedes' Answer To Tesla FSD. Here's How It Went





Driven: BMW's Electric M3 Is The Real Deal





Tesla Opens Self-Driving Cybercab Orders To 'Select Customers' At $29,990





Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Guide: What Needs Servicing And What Doesn't

Latest Stories

Bentley’s First EV Is Already Sold Out, And Production Hasn’t Even Started Nov 17 - Sales -

The Electric Baby Land Rover Defender And Range Rover GT Will Begin Production Next Year Nov 16 - News -

Mercedes Is Bringing Hands-Free Driving To Certain U.S. Highways In 2027 Nov 16 - News -

Tesla Keeps Killing Cars. Now It Wants To Build Cybercabs In Germany Nov 16 - News -

Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Guide: What Needs Servicing And What Doesn't Nov 16 - Repair / Maintenance -

Audi A2 e-tron First Drive: Does The Iconic Nameplate Live Up To The Hype? Nov 16 - First Drives -

I Tried Mercedes' Answer To Tesla FSD. Here's How It Went Nov 16 - Tech Review -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Over A Quarter Of BMW, Mini, And Rolls-Royce Models Sold In Q3 Had A Plug





The Electric Baby Land Rover Defender And Range Rover GT Will Begin Production Next Year





Defying Online Backlash, The Ferrari Luce EV Is Already Sold Out Through 2027





Mercedes Is Bringing Hands-Free Driving To Certain U.S. Highways In 2027





Nearly 1 In 3 Hyundais Sold In October Was A Hybrid As High Gas Prices Push Buyers To Pivot





Tesla Keeps Killing Cars. Now It Wants To Build Cybercabs In Germany





Smart’s New City EV Is Already Off To A Great Start