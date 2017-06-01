Tomahawk 370 Mile Electric Supercar Enters Production In 2018, 60 MPH In 2 Seconds

17 hours ago by Mark Kane

Dubuc Motors has announced that its $125,000 or so electric sports car, the Tomahawk, is now scheduled for production in 2018, complete with 0-60 mph time in 2 seconds*.

The Tomahawk is to be equipped with a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (apparently good for 370 miles of range), as well as four electric motors enabling AWD … and 800 hp/1,000 ft lb of torque peak.

Those numbers are even better than was previously announced (perhaps pressure from the updated Tesla Model S P100DL and NIO EP9), and not at bad for a 2+2 car.

The only question is whether Dubuc Motors will be able to deliver on its promises** (see below).

“The Tomahawk’s wide body design and sharp aggressive lines commands power with an impressive 0-60 in 2 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world. Dubuc Motors, the company bringing this insane sports car to market announced today a glimpse of the specifications for its new 2018 model which will be produced in the thousands of units appropriately intended for a niche market within the luxury segment. With a host of innovative technologies and a refined look from its prototype, the production model will be a force to be reckoned with as much for its breathtaking acceleration as for its convenience for daily commuting. A carbon fiber body and chassis dress the Tomahawk while the scissor doors invigorate its exotic look on the outside, the opulence of the interior invites comfort and connectivity in a sleek cabin along with an extra row of seats to appreciate the experience. “We are pushing the envelope in terms of what is possible in the automotive industry to create a wow experience for our customers every time they get behind the wheel” says co founder Mike Kakogiannakis. The four motors supplying demented acceleration are independently coupled to each wheel for a balanced traction that can be used in either race or street mode depending on the senses evoked, promising an appealing alternative for bachelors and modern families alike. “

**To finance the project, Dubuc Motors seeks for investors:

“The company has an ongoing crowdfunding IPO underway and have already welcomed hundreds of investors in support of their product launch. This opportunity is open to everybody internationally through their website or Start Engine, the platform hosting their Reg A+ offering.”

Spec:

800 Horsepower

1000 Pounds-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 2 seconds when in Race Mode, 4 seconds in Street mode

1.2 G-force in cornering

100 kWh, lithium-ion battery

370 Mile range

Lightweight Carbon Fiber Body

Lightweight Carbon Fiber Chassis

All-wheel drive

Four electric motors

2+2 seating

Four leather racing seats

Leather and carbon fiber surfaces

Onboard computer

Live 360 degree camera

Front and rear cargo area

Active safety technologies

Collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking

Even weight distribution of 50% in the front and 50% at the rear